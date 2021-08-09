Deploy
cloudflared replicas
Cloudflare for Teams allows you to deploy many
cloudflared instances through the same Tunnel. The same Tunnel can represent multiple, redundant instances of
cloudflared, giving your team the ability to scale instances dynamically.
To deploy multiple instances in this replica model, you can create and configure an instance of
cloudflared once and run it as multiple different processes. DNS records and Cloudflare Load Balancers can still point to the Tunnel and its unique ID while that Tunnel sends traffic to the multiple instances of
cloudflared that run through it.
To deploy multiple
cloudflared replicas:
Run the following command:$ cloudflared tunnel create <NAME>
Next, run your newly created Named Tunnel.$ cloudflared tunnel run <NAME>
This will generate a unique
connector_idfor
cloudflared.
In a separate window, run the same command to initialize another
cloudflaredinstance:$ cloudflared tunnel run <NAME>
This will also generate a unique
connector_idfor
cloudflared.
Next, run
tunnel infoto show each
cloudflaredrunning your tunnel:$ cloudflared tunnel info <NAME>
This will output your Tunnel UUID as well as your two newly generated connector IDs for each instance of
cloudflaredrunning through your Tunnel. With this command, you can also see that your Tunnel is now being served by 8 connections, and your setup is complete.
Now you can run the same Tunnel across various
cloudflared processes for up to 100 connections per Tunnel.