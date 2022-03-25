Run as a service on Windows

You can install cloudflared as a system service on Windows.

By default, Cloudflare Tunnel expects all of the configuration to exist in the %USERPROFILE%\.cloudflared\config.yml configuration file . The available options are documented on the configuration file reference , but at a minimum you must specify the following arguments to run as a service:

Create a new directory: C: \ Cloudflared \ bin

Copy the .exe file you downloaded in step 1 to the new directory and rename it to cloudflared.exe .

Open the CMD as an administrator and navigate to C:\Cloudflared\bin .

Run this command to install cloudflared : cloudflared.exe service install

Next, run this command to create another directory: mkdir C: \ Windows \ System32 \ config \ systemprofile \ .cloudflared

Now log in and authenticate cloudflared : cloudflared.exe login

The login command will generate a cert.pem file and save it to your user profile by default. Copy the file to the .cloudflared folder created in step 5 using this command: copy C: \ Users \ %USERNAME% \ .cloudflared \ cert.pem C: \ Windows \ System32 \ config \ systemprofile \ .cloudflared

Next, create a tunnel: cloudflared.exe tunnel create < Tunnel Name > This will generate a credentials file in .json format.

Create a configuration file with the following content: tunnel: <Tunnel ID> credentials-file: C:\Windows\System32\config\systemprofile\.cloudflared\<Tunnel-ID>.json # Uncomment the following two lines if you are using self-signed certificates in your origin server # originRequest: # noTLSVerify: true ingress: - hostname: app.mydomain.com service: https://internal.mydomain.com - service: http_status:404 logfile: C:\Cloudflared\cloudflared.log

Copy the credentials file and the configuration file to the folder created in step 6: C: \ Windows \ System32 \ config \ systemprofile \ .cloudflared If you haven’t created a config.yml file, follow these instructions .

Validate the ingress rule entries in your configuration file using the command: cloudflared.exe tunnel ingress validate

Edit the registry to run cloudflared as a service and point the cloudflared.exe file, the config.yml file and the command to run the tunnel as explained below: Move the registry entry under Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\Cloudflared .

Locate imagepath and modify it as shown below. Make sure that there are no extra spaces or characters while you modify the registry entry, as this could cause problems with starting the service. C: \ Cloudflared \ bin \ cloudflared.exe --config = C: \ Windows \ System32 \ config \ systemprofile \ .cloudflared \ config.yml tunnel run