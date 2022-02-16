Run as a service on Windows
You can install
cloudflared as a system service on Windows.
Configuring
cloudflared as a service
By default, Cloudflare Tunnel expects all of the configuration to exist in the
%USERPROFILE%\.cloudflared\config.yml configuration file. The available options are documented on the configuration file reference, but at a minimum you must specify the following arguments to run as a service:
|Argument
|Description
tunnel
|The UUID of your Tunnel
credentials-file
|The location of the credentials file for your Tunnel
Running
cloudflared as a service
Create a new directory:C:\Cloudflared\bin
Copy the
.exefile you downloaded in step 1 to the new directory and rename it to
cloudflared.exe.
Open the CMD as an administrator and navigate to
C:\Cloudflared\bin.
Run this command to install
cloudflared:cloudflared.exe service install
Next, run this command to create another directory:mkdir C:\Windows\System32\config\systemprofile\.cloudflared
Now log in and authenticate
cloudflared:cloudflared.exe login
The login command will generate a
cert.pemfile and save it to your user profile by default. Copy the file to the
.cloudflaredfolder created in step 5 using this command:copy C:\Users\%USERNAME%\.cloudflared\cert.pem C:\Windows\System32\config\systemprofile\.cloudflared
Next, create a tunnel:cloudflared.exe tunnel create <Tunnel Name>
This will generate a credentials file in
.jsonformat.
Create a configuration file with the following content:tunnel: <Tunnel ID>credentials-file: C:\Windows\System32\config\systemprofile\.cloudflared\<Tunnel-ID>.json# Uncomment the following two lines if you are using self-signed certificates in your origin server# originRequest:# noTLSVerify: trueingress:- hostname: app.mydomain.comservice: https://internal.mydomain.com- service: http_status:404logfile: C:\Cloudflared\cloudflared.log
Copy the credentials file and the configuration file to the folder created in step 6:C:\Windows\System32\config\systemprofile\.cloudflared
Validate the ingress rule entries in your configuration file using the command:cloudflared.exe tunnel ingress validate
Edit the registry to run
cloudflaredas a service and point the
cloudflared.exefile, the config.yml file and the command to run the tunnel as explained below:
Move the registry entry under
Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\Cloudflared.
Locate
imagepathand modify it as shown below. Make sure that there are no extra spaces or characters while you modify the registry entry, as this could cause problems with starting the service.C:\Cloudflared\bin\cloudflared.exe --config=C:\Windows\System32\config\systemprofile\.cloudflared\config.yml tunnel run
If the service does not start, run the following command from
C:\Cloudflared\bin:sc start cloudflared tunnel run
You will see the output below:
SERVICE_NAME: cloudflared TYPE : 10 WIN32_OWN_PROCESS STATE : 2 START_PENDING (NOT_STOPPABLE, NOT_PAUSABLE, IGNORES_SHUTDOWN) WIN32_EXIT_CODE : 0 (0x0) SERVICE_EXIT_CODE : 0 (0x0) CHECKPOINT : 0x0 WAIT_HINT : 0x7d0 PID : 3548 FLAGS :