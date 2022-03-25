Run as a service on Linux
You can install
cloudflared as a system service on Linux. Before you install Cloudflare Tunnel as a service, follow the Tunnel guide to install
cloudflared on your machine, create a tunnel, route traffic to your tunnel, and then run it.
Configuring
cloudflared as a service
By default, Cloudflare Tunnel expects all of the configuration to exist in the
$HOME/.cloudflared/config.yml configuration file
. The available options are documented on the configuration file reference
, but at a minimum you must specify the following arguments to run as a service:
|Argument
|Description
tunnel
|The UUID of your Tunnel
credentials-file
|The location of the credentials file for your Tunnel
Running
cloudflared as a service
Open a terminal window and run the following command to install the latest version of
cloudflared:
$ wget https://github.com/cloudflare/cloudflared/releases/download/latest/cloudflared-linux-amd64mv ./cloudflared-linux-amd64 /usr/local/bin/cloudflaredchmod a+x /usr/local/bin/cloudflaredcloudflared update
Next, run the following three commands to run
cloudflared as a service:
$ cloudflared service install
$ systemctl start cloudflared
$ systemctl status cloudflared