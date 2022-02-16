Run as a service on Linux

You can install cloudflared as a system service on Linux. Before you install Cloudflare Tunnel as a service, follow the Tunnel guide to install cloudflared on your machine, create a tunnel, route traffic to your tunnel, and then run it.

​ Configuring cloudflared as a service

By default, Cloudflare Tunnel expects all of the configuration to exist in the $HOME/.cloudflared/config.yml configuration file. The available options are documented on the configuration file reference, but at a minimum you must specify the following arguments to run as a service:

Argument Description tunnel The UUID of your Tunnel credentials-file The location of the credentials file for your Tunnel

​ Running cloudflared as a service

Open a terminal window and run the following command to install the latest version of cloudflared :

$ wget https://github.com/cloudflare/cloudflared/releases/download/latest/cloudflared-linux-amd64 mv ./cloudflared-linux-amd64 /usr/local/bin/cloudflared chmod a+x /usr/local/bin/cloudflared cloudflared update

Next, run the following three commands to run cloudflared as a service:

$ cloudflared service install

$ systemctl start cloudflared