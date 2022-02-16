Run as a service

You can install cloudflared as a system service on Linux and Windows, and as a launch agent on macOS. In most cases, it is recommended to run cloudflared as a service, because it helps ensure the availability of cloudflared to your origin by allowing the program to start at boot and continue running while your origin is online.

Before you install Cloudflare Tunnel as a service on your OS, follow the Tunnel guide to install cloudflared on your machine, create a tunnel, route traffic to your tunnel, and then run it.