Run as a service
You can install
cloudflared as a system service on Linux and Windows, and as a launch agent on macOS. In most cases, it is recommended to run
cloudflared as a service, because it helps ensure the availability of
cloudflared to your origin by allowing the program to start at boot and continue running while your origin is online.
Before you install Cloudflare Tunnel as a service on your OS, follow the Tunnel guide to install
cloudflared on your machine, create a tunnel, route traffic to your tunnel, and then run it.
Follow our guides to set up and run
cloudflared as a service in your environment: