Create private networks with WARP

With Cloudflare Zero Trust, you can create a private network between any two or more devices running Cloudflare WARP. This means that you can have a private network between your phone and laptop without ever needing to be connected to the same physical network. If you already have an existing Zero Trust deployment, you can also enable this feature to add device-to-device connectivity to your private network with the click of a button. This will allow you to connect to any service that relies on TCP, UDP, or ICMP-based protocols through Cloudflare’s network.

Users in your organization can reach these services by enrolling into your organization’s Zero Trust account. Once enrolled, each device is assigned a virtual IP address in the 100.64/10 range which will allow users or systems to address these devices directly. Administrators will then be able to build Zero Trust policies to determine who within your organization can reach those virtual IPs.

This guide covers how to:

Enable WARP-to-WARP connectivity to establish a virtual network between your devices

Manage Split Tunnel preferences for the WARP client to determine what traffic should be routed to the Cloudflare global network

Create Zero Trust security policies to restrict access

Connect to virtual IP spaces from WARP devices without any client-side configuration changes

​​ Enable the WARP-to-WARP configuration

In the Zero Trust dashboard External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > Network. Enable Proxy. Enable Warp-to-Warp. In your Split Tunnel configuration , ensure that traffic to 100.64/10 is going through WARP:

If using Exclude mode, remove 100.64/10 from your list.

mode, remove from your list. If using Include mode, add 100.64/10 to your list.

This will instruct WARP to begin proxying any traffic destined for a 100.64/10 IP address to Cloudflare for routing and policy enforcement.

​​ Connect via WARP

Once enrolled, your users and services will be able to connect to the virtual IPs configured for TCP, UDP, or ICMP-based traffic.

Optionally, you can create Gateway network policies by blocking the 100.64/10 IP space and creating identity-based rules around the virtual IPs you wish to allow users to access.