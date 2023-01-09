Create private networks with WARP
With Cloudflare Zero Trust, you can create a private network between any two or more devices running Cloudflare WARP. This means that you can have a private network between your phone and laptop without ever needing to be connected to the same physical network. If you already have an existing Zero Trust deployment, you can also enable this feature to add device-to-device connectivity to your private network with the click of a button. This will allow you to connect to any service that relies on TCP, UDP, or ICMP-based protocols through Cloudflare’s network.
Users in your organization can reach these services by enrolling into your organization’s Zero Trust account. Once enrolled, each device is assigned a virtual IP address in the
100.64/10 range which will allow users or systems to address these devices directly. Administrators will then be able to build Zero Trust policies to determine who within your organization can reach those virtual IPs.
This guide covers how to:
- Enable WARP-to-WARP connectivity to establish a virtual network between your devices
- Manage Split Tunnel preferences for the WARP client to determine what traffic should be routed to the Cloudflare global network
- Create Zero Trust security policies to restrict access
- Connect to virtual IP spaces from WARP devices without any client-side configuration changes
Prerequisites
- Install the Cloudflare WARP client on your devices.
- Define device enrollment permissions.
- Enroll your devices in your Zero Trust organization.
Enable the WARP-to-WARP configuration
- In the Zero Trust dashboard, go to Settings > Network.
- Enable Proxy.
- Enable Warp-to-Warp.
- In your Split Tunnel configuration, ensure that traffic to
100.64/10is going through WARP:
- If using Exclude mode, remove
100.64/10from your list.
- If using Include mode, add
100.64/10to your list.
This will instruct WARP to begin proxying any traffic destined for a
100.64/10 IP address to Cloudflare for routing and policy enforcement.
Connect via WARP
Once enrolled, your users and services will be able to connect to the virtual IPs configured for TCP, UDP, or ICMP-based traffic.
Optionally, you can create Gateway network policies by blocking the
100.64/10 IP space and creating identity-based rules around the virtual IPs you wish to allow users to access.
Availability
WARP-to-WARP is currently in closed beta. To get started, sign-up on our waitlist to receive early access. For more information about the feature, refer to the Cloudflare blog.