Tunnel permissions

New! Set up and manage your Cloudflare Tunnel environment on the Zero Trust dashboard. You will be able to install cloudflared as a service, create and run tunnels, and get an overview of your active and inactive connectors. Refer to these instructions for a step-by-step walkthrough of the UI.

Cloudflare Tunnel requires two files:

An account certificate (the cert.pem )

(the ) A tunnel credentials file ( <TUNNEL-UUID>.json ) for each tunnel

The account certificate ( cert.pem ) gives power to manage Tunnels to the admin of the account for which it is issued. As an admin, make sure you are intentional about the locations and machines you store this certificate on, as this certificate allows users to create and manage any number of tunnels for that account.

Each cloudflared tunnel create command generates a tunnel credential. The tunnel credential only allows the user to run that specific tunnel, and do nothing else. Hence, as an admin, you can share tunnel credentials with the users that will run the tunnels.

Refer to the table below for a comparison between the two files and the purposes for which they are intended.

Account certificate Tunnel certificate File name cert.pem <TUNNEL-UUID>.json Purpose Authenticates your instance of cloudflared against your Cloudflare account Authenticates the tunnel it is associated with Scope Account-wide Tunnel-specific File type .pem .json Stored in Default directory Default directory Issued when running cloudflared tunnel login cloudflared tunnel create <NAME> Valid for At least 10 years, and the service token it contains is valid until revoked Does not expire Needed to Manage tunnels (for example, create, delete and list tunnels) Run a tunnel. Create a config file.

​​ Tunnel ownership