Ingress rules
Each incoming request received by
cloudflared causes
cloudflared to send a request to a local service.
To specify which local services a request should be proxied to, you can define ingress rules in the configuration file.
Requirements
Configuration files that contain ingress rules must always include a catch-all rule that concludes the file.
In the following example,
- service: http_status:404 serves as the catch-all rule for the file. The file also includes the Tunnel UUID, the path to the credentials file, and two ingress rules. Alternatively, the Tunnel UUID or name can be specified in the
tunnel run command.
tunnel: 6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551efcredentials-file: /root/.cloudflared/6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551ef.json
ingress: - hostname: gitlab.widgetcorp.tech service: http://localhost:80 - hostname: gitlab-ssh.widgetcorp.tech service: ssh://localhost:22 - service: http_status:404
Matching traffic
When
cloudflared receives an incoming request, it evaluates each ingress rule from top to bottom to find which rule matches the request. Rules can match either the hostname or path of an incoming request, or both.
If a rule does not specify a hostname, all hostnames will be matched. If a rule does not specify a path, all paths will be matched.
The last rule you list in the configuration file must be a catch-all rule that matches all traffic.
This is an example configuration file that specifies several rules:
tunnel: 6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551efcredentials-file: /root/.cloudflared/6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551ef.json
ingress: # Rules map traffic from a hostname to a local service: - hostname: example.com service: https://localhost:8000 # Rules can match the request's path to a regular expression: - hostname: static.example.com path: \.(jpg|png|css|js)$ service: https://localhost:8001 # Rules can match the request's hostname to a wildcard character: - hostname: '*.example.com' service: https://localhost:8002 # An example of a catch-all rule: - service: https://localhost:8003
Supported protocols
In addition to HTTP,
cloudflared supports protocols like SSH, RDP, arbitrary TCP services, and Unix sockets. See a list of supported protocols.
You can also route traffic to the built-in Hello World test server. This is useful when you need to test your Cloudflare Tunnel protocol.
tunnel: 6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551efcredentials-file: /root/.cloudflared/6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551ef.json
ingress: # Example of a request over TCP: - hostname: example.com service: tcp://localhost:8000 # Example of an HTTP request over a Unix socket: - hostname: staging.example.com service: unix:/home/production/echo.sock # Example of a request mapping to the Hello World test server: - hostname: test.example.com service: hello_world # Example of a rule responding to traffic with an HTTP status: - service: http_status:404
With the catch-all rule, you can set
cloudflared to respond to traffic with an HTTP status.
|Service
|Description
|Example
service value
|HTTP/S
|Incoming HTTP requests are proxied directly to your local service.
|
https://localhost:8000
|HTTP over Unix socket
|Just like HTTP, but using a Unix socket instead.
|
unix:/home/production/echo.sock
|HTTPS over Unix socket
|Just like HTTPS, but using a Unix socket instead.
|
unix+tls:/home/production/echo.sock
|TCP
|TCP connections are proxied to your local service.
|
tcp://localhost:2222
|SSH
|SSH connections are proxied to your local service. Learn more.
|
ssh://localhost:22
|RDP
|RDP connections are proxied to your local service. Learn more.
|
rdp://localhost:3389
|kubectl bastion mode
|
cloudflared will act like a jumphost, allowing access to any local address.
|
bastion
|Hello World
|Test server for validating your Cloudflare Tunnel setup.
|
hello_world
|HTTP status
|Responds to all requests with the given HTTP status.
|
http_status:404
Origin configuration
If you need to proxy traffic to multiple origins within one instance of
cloudflared, you can define the way
cloudflared sends requests to each service by specifying configuration options as part of your ingress rules.
In the following example, the top-level configuration
connectTimeout: 30s sets a 30-second connection timeout for all services within that instance of
cloudflared. The ingress rule for
service: localhost:8002 then configures an exception to the top-level configuration by setting
connectTimeout for that service at
10s. The 30-second connection timeout still applies to all other services.
tunnel: 6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551efcredentials-file: /root/.cloudflared/6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551ef.jsonoriginRequest: # Top-level configuration connectTimeout: 30s
ingress: # This service inherits all configuration from the root-level config, i.e. # it will use a connectTimeout of 30 seconds. - hostname: example.com service: localhost:8000 - hostname: example2.com service: localhost:8001 # This service overrides some root-level config. - service: localhost:8002 originRequest: connectTimeout: 10s disableChunkedEncoding: true # Some built-in services (like `http_status`) don't use any config. So, this # rule will inherit all the config, but won't actually use it (because it just # responds with HTTP 404). - service: http_status:404
To set both top-level configurations and origin-specific configurations, you can use the following properties within
originRequest rules:
- connectTimeout
- tlsTimeout
- tcpKeepAlive
- noHappyEyeballs
- keepAliveConnections
- keepAliveTimeout
- httpHostHeader
- originServerName
- caPool
- noTLSVerify
- disableChunkedEncoding
- proxyAddress
- proxyPort
- proxyType
connectTimeout
Default:
30s
Timeout for establishing a new TCP connection to your origin server. This excludes the time taken to establish TLS, which is controlled by tlsTimeout.
tlsTimeout
Default:
10s
Timeout for completing a TLS handshake to your origin server, if you have chosen to connect Tunnel to an HTTPS server.
tcpKeepAlive
Default:
30s
The timeout after which a TCP keepalive packet is sent on a connection between Tunnel and the origin server.
noHappyEyeballs
Default:
false
Disable the “happy eyeballs” algorithm for IPv4/IPv6 fallback if your local network has misconfigured one of the protocols.
keepAliveConnections
Default:
100
Maximum number of idle keepalive connections between Tunnel and your origin. This does not restrict the total number of concurrent connections.
keepAliveTimeout
Default:
1m30s
Timeout after which an idle keepalive connection can be discarded.
httpHostHeader
Default:
""
Sets the HTTP
Host header on requests sent to the local service.
originServerName
Default:
""
Hostname that
cloudflared should expect from your origin server certificate.
caPool
Default:
""
Path to the certificate authority (CA) for the certificate of your origin. This option should be used only if your certificate is not signed by Cloudflare.
noTLSVerify
Default:
false
Disables TLS verification of the certificate presented by your origin. Will allow any certificate from the origin to be accepted.
disableChunkedEncoding
Default:
false
Disables chunked transfer encoding. Useful if you are running a Web Server Gateway Interface (WSGI) server.
proxyAddress
Default:
127.0.0.1
cloudflared starts a proxy server to translate HTTP traffic into TCP when proxying, for example, SSH or RDP.
This configures the listen address for that proxy.
proxyPort
Default:
0
cloudflared starts a proxy server to translate HTTP traffic into TCP when proxying, for example, SSH or RDP.
This configures the listen port for that proxy. If set to zero, an unused port will randomly be chosen.
proxyType
Default:
""
cloudflared starts a proxy server to translate HTTP traffic into TCP when proxying, for example, SSH or RDP.
This configures what type of proxy will be started. Valid options are:
""for the regular proxy
"socks"for a SOCKS5 proxy. Refer to the tutorial on connecting through Cloudflare Access using kubectl for more information.
Validating your configuration
To validate the ingress rules in your configuration file, run:
$ cloudflared tunnel ingress validate
This will ensure that the set of ingress rules specified in your config file is valid.
Testing your configuration
To verify that
cloudflared will proxy the right traffic to the right local service, use
cloudflared tunnel ingress rule. This checks a URL against every rule, from first to last, and shows the first rule that matches. For example:
$ cloudflared tunnel ingress rule https://foo.example.comUsing rules from /usr/local/etc/cloudflared/config.ymlMatched rule #3 hostname: *.example.com service: https://localhost:8000