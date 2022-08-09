Run as a service on Linux

You can install cloudflared as a system service on Linux.

Before you install Cloudflare Tunnel as a service on Linux, follow Steps 1 through 4 of the Tunnel CLI setup guide. At this point you should have a named tunnel and a config.yml file in your .cloudflared directory.

​​ 1. Configure cloudflared as a service

By default, Cloudflare Tunnel expects all of the configuration to exist in the $HOME/.cloudflared/config.yml configuration file. The available options are documented on the configuration file reference, but at a minimum you must specify the following arguments to run as a service:

Argument Description tunnel The UUID of your tunnel credentials-file The location of the credentials file for your Tunnel

​​ 2. Run cloudflared as a service

Install the cloudflared service. $ cloudflared service install Start the service. $ systemctl start cloudflared (Optional) View the status of the service. $ systemctl status cloudflared

​​ Next steps

You can now route traffic through your tunnel. If you add IP routes or otherwise change the configuration, restart the service to load the new configuration: