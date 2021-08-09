Authenticate
Follow these steps to authenticate
cloudflared:
Log in to your Cloudflare account with the following command:$ cloudflared tunnel login
The command will attempt to open a browser window and prompt you to authenticate with your Cloudflare account.
If running on a headless system, copy the link and paste it into a browser.
Choose any hostname in your account. Cloudflare will issue credentials that are account-wide in scope; you do not need to pick a specific hostname where you plan to connect the Tunnel.
Once authenticated, Cloudflare will return a certificate file,
cert.pem, that will give this instance of
cloudflaredthe ability to:
- Create and delete Tunnels
- Modify DNS records in your account
The file is required if you want to:
- Create new Tunnels
- Configure routing from
cloudflared
The file is not required if you want to:
- Run an existing Tunnel
- Manage routing from the Cloudflare dashboard