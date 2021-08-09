Follow these steps to authenticate cloudflared :

Log in to your Cloudflare account with the following command: $ cloudflared tunnel login

The command will attempt to open a browser window and prompt you to authenticate with your Cloudflare account. If running on a headless system, copy the link and paste it into a browser.

Choose any hostname in your account. Cloudflare will issue credentials that are account-wide in scope; you do not need to pick a specific hostname where you plan to connect the Tunnel.