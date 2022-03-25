Downloads
Cloudflare Tunnel requires the installation of a lightweight server-side daemon,
cloudflared, to connect your infrastructure to Cloudflare.
cloudflared is an open source project maintained by Cloudflare.
Releases can be found on GitHub. Downloads are available as standalone binaries or packages like Debian and RPM.
Detailed release notes can be found on the GitHub RELEASE_NOTES file.
Linux
Download and install
cloudflared via the Cloudflare Package Repository.
Alternatively, download the latest release directly.
macOS
Download and install
cloudflared via Homebrew:
$ brew install cloudflare/cloudflare/cloudflared
Alternatively, download the latest Darwin amd64 release directly.
Windows
|Type
|32-bit
|64-bit
|Executable
|Download
|Download
Docker
A Docker image of
cloudflared is available on DockerHub.
Update
cloudflared
You can update cloudflared by running the following command.
cloudflared update
The update will cause
cloudflared to restart which would impact traffic currently being served. You can perform zero-downtime upgrades by using Cloudflare’s Load Balancer product or by using multiple
cloudflared instances.
Updating with Cloudflare Load Balancer
You can update
cloudflared without downtime by using Cloudflare’s Load Balancer product with your Cloudflare Tunnel deployment.
- Install a new instance of
cloudflaredand create a new Tunnel.
- Configure the instance to point traffic to the same locally-available service as your current, active instance of
cloudflared.
- Add the address of the new instance of
cloudflaredinto your Load Balancer pool as priority 2.
- Swap the priority such that the new instance is now priority 1 and monitor to confirm traffic is being served.
- Once confirmed, you can remove the older version from the Load Balancer pool.
Updating with multiple
cloudflared instances
If you are not using Cloudflare’s Load Balancer, you can use multiple instances of
cloudflared to update without the risk of downtime.
- Install a new instance of
cloudflaredand create a new Tunnel.
- Configure the instance to point traffic to the same locally-available service as your current, active instance of
cloudflared.
- In the Cloudflare DNS dashboard, replace the address of the current instance of
cloudflaredwith the address of the new instance. Save the record.
- Remove the now-inactive instance of
cloudflared.
Running multiple instances in Windows
Windows systems require services to have a unique name and display name. You can run multiple instances of
cloudflared by creating
cloudflared services with unique names.
First, install and configure
cloudflared. Next, create a service with a unique name and point to the
cloudflared executable and configuration file.
sc.exe create <unique-name> binPath='<path-to-exe>' --config '<path-to-config>' displayname="Unique Name"
Proceed to create additional services with unique names. You can now start each unique service.
sc.exe start <unique-name>
Deprecated versions
Cloudflare currently supports versions of
cloudflared 2020.5.1 and later. Breaking changes unrelated to feature availability may be introduced that will impact versions released prior to 2020.5.1. You can read more about upgrading
cloudflared in our developer documentation
.
|Version(s)
|Deprecation status
|2020.5.1 and later
|Supported
|Versions prior to 2020.5.1
|No longer supported