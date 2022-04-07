Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare-One
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare Zero Trust on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Remote management

If you created a Cloudflare Tunnel from the Zero Trust Dashboard, the tunnel runs as a service on your OS. You can modify the Cloudflare Tunnel service with one or more configuration options .

Linux

On Linux, Cloudflare Tunnel installs itself as a system service using systemctl. By default, the service will be named cloudfared.service. To configure your tunnel on Linux:

  1. Open cloudflared.service.

    sudo systemctl edit --full cloudflared.service

  2. Modify the cloudflared tunnel run command with the desired configuration flag. The following example changes the tunnel protocol to QUIC:

    [Unit]
    Description=Cloudflare Tunnel
    After=network.target
       
    [Service]
    TimeoutStartSec=0
    Type=notify
    ExecStart=/usr/local/bin/cloudflared --protocol quic tunnel run --token <TOKEN VALUE>
    Restart=on-failure
    RestartSec=5s

MacOS

On MacOS, Cloudflare Tunnel installs itself as a launch agent using launchctl. By default, the agent will be called com.cloudflare.cloudflared. To configure your tunnel on MacOS:

  1. Stop the cloudflared service.

    sudo launchctl stop com.cloudflare.cloudflared

  2. Unload the configuration file.

    sudo launchctl unload /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.plist

  3. Open /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.plist in a text editor.

  4. Modify the ProgramArguments key with the desired configuration flag. The following example changes the tunnel protocol to QUIC:

    <plist version="1.0">
        <dict>
            <key>Label</key>
            <string>com.cloudflare.cloudflared</string>
            <key>ProgramArguments</key>
            <array>
                <string>/opt/homebrew/bin/cloudflared</string>
                <string>--protocol</string>
                <string>quic</string>
                <string>tunnel</string>
                <string>run</string>
                <string>--token</string>
                <string>TOKEN VALUE </string>
            </array>

  5. Load the updated configuration file.

    sudo launchctl load /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.plist

  6. Start the cloudflared service.

    sudo launchctl start com.cloudflare.cloudflared

Windows

On Windows, Cloudflare Tunnel installs itself as a system service using the Registry Editor. By default, the service will be named cloudfared. To configure your tunnel on Windows:

  1. Open the Registry Editor.

  2. Navigate to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE > SYSTEM > CurrentControlSet > Services > cloudflared.

  3. Double-click ImagePath.

  4. Modify Value data with the desired configuration flag. The following example changes the tunnel protocol to QUIC:

    C:\Program Files (x86)\cloudflared\.\cloudflared.exe --protocol quic tunnel run --token <TOKEN VALUE>

Modify cloudflared service in the Registry Editor