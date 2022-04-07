Remote management

If you created a Cloudflare Tunnel from the Zero Trust Dashboard, the tunnel runs as a service on your OS. You can modify the Cloudflare Tunnel service with one or more configuration options .

On Linux, Cloudflare Tunnel installs itself as a system service using systemctl . By default, the service will be named cloudfared.service . To configure your tunnel on Linux:

Open cloudflared.service . sudo systemctl edit --full cloudflared.service Modify the cloudflared tunnel run command with the desired configuration flag. The following example changes the tunnel protocol to QUIC: [Unit] Description=Cloudflare Tunnel After=network.target [Service] TimeoutStartSec=0 Type=notify ExecStart=/usr/local/bin/cloudflared --protocol quic tunnel run --token <TOKEN VALUE> Restart=on-failure RestartSec=5s

On MacOS, Cloudflare Tunnel installs itself as a launch agent using launchctl . By default, the agent will be called com.cloudflare.cloudflared . To configure your tunnel on MacOS:

Stop the cloudflared service. sudo launchctl stop com.cloudflare.cloudflared Unload the configuration file. sudo launchctl unload /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.plist Open /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.plist in a text editor. Modify the ProgramArguments key with the desired configuration flag. The following example changes the tunnel protocol to QUIC: <plist version="1.0"> <dict> <key>Label</key> <string>com.cloudflare.cloudflared</string> <key>ProgramArguments</key> <array> <string>/opt/homebrew/bin/cloudflared</string> <string>--protocol</string> <string>quic</string> <string>tunnel</string> <string>run</string> <string>--token</string> <string>TOKEN VALUE </string> </array> Load the updated configuration file. sudo launchctl load /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.plist Start the cloudflared service. sudo launchctl start com.cloudflare.cloudflared

On Windows, Cloudflare Tunnel installs itself as a system service using the Registry Editor. By default, the service will be named cloudfared . To configure your tunnel on Windows: