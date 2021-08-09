Ports and IPs
Users can implement a positive security model with Cloudflare Tunnel by restricting traffic originating from
cloudflared. The parameters below can be configured for egress traffic inside of a firewall.
Edge connections
- TCP port 7844 (HTTPS)
- IPs are those behind region1.argotunnel.com and region2.argotunnel.com *
API requests
- TCP port 443 (HTTPS)
- IPs are those behind api.cloudflare.com *
Below the output of
dig commands towards the above hostnames:
$ dig region1.argotunnel.com...
;; ANSWER SECTION:region1.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.7region1.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.47region1.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.107region1.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.167region1.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.227
...
$ dig region2.argotunnel.com
...
;; ANSWER SECTION:region2.argotunnel.com. 300 IN A 198.41.200.193region2.argotunnel.com. 300 IN A 198.41.200.233region2.argotunnel.com. 300 IN A 198.41.200.13region2.argotunnel.com. 300 IN A 198.41.200.53region2.argotunnel.com. 300 IN A 198.41.200.113
...
$ dig api.cloudflare.com
...
;; ANSWER SECTION:api.cloudflare.com. 41 IN A 104.19.193.29api.cloudflare.com. 41 IN A 104.19.192.29
...
* These IP addresses are unlikely to change but in the event that they do, Cloudflare will update the information here.