Ports and IPs

Users can implement a positive security model with Cloudflare Tunnel by restricting traffic originating from cloudflared. The parameters below can be configured for egress traffic inside of a firewall.

Edge connections

  • TCP port 7844 (HTTPS)
  • IPs are those behind region1.argotunnel.com and region2.argotunnel.com *

API requests

  • TCP port 443 (HTTPS)
  • IPs are those behind api.cloudflare.com *

Below the output of dig commands towards the above hostnames:

$ dig region1.argotunnel.com
...


;; ANSWER SECTION:
region1.argotunnel.com. 86400   IN  A   198.41.192.7
region1.argotunnel.com. 86400   IN  A   198.41.192.47
region1.argotunnel.com. 86400   IN  A   198.41.192.107
region1.argotunnel.com. 86400   IN  A   198.41.192.167
region1.argotunnel.com. 86400   IN  A   198.41.192.227


...


$ dig region2.argotunnel.com


...


;; ANSWER SECTION:
region2.argotunnel.com. 300 IN  A   198.41.200.193
region2.argotunnel.com. 300 IN  A   198.41.200.233
region2.argotunnel.com. 300 IN  A   198.41.200.13
region2.argotunnel.com. 300 IN  A   198.41.200.53
region2.argotunnel.com. 300 IN  A   198.41.200.113


...


$ dig api.cloudflare.com


...


;; ANSWER SECTION:
api.cloudflare.com.     41      IN      A       104.19.193.29
api.cloudflare.com.     41      IN      A       104.19.192.29


...

* These IP addresses are unlikely to change but in the event that they do, Cloudflare will update the information here.