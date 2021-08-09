Ports and IPs

Users can implement a positive security model with Cloudflare Tunnel by restricting traffic originating from cloudflared . The parameters below can be configured for egress traffic inside of a firewall.

Edge connections

TCP port 7844 (HTTPS)

IPs are those behind region1.argotunnel.com and region2.argotunnel.com *

API requests

TCP port 443 (HTTPS)

IPs are those behind api.cloudflare.com *

Below the output of dig commands towards the above hostnames:

$ dig region1.argotunnel.com .. . ; ; ANSWER SECTION: region1.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41 .192.7 region1.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41 .192.47 region1.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41 .192.107 region1.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41 .192.167 region1.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41 .192.227 .. . $ dig region2.argotunnel.com .. . ; ; ANSWER SECTION: region2.argotunnel.com. 300 IN A 198.41 .200.193 region2.argotunnel.com. 300 IN A 198.41 .200.233 region2.argotunnel.com. 300 IN A 198.41 .200.13 region2.argotunnel.com. 300 IN A 198.41 .200.53 region2.argotunnel.com. 300 IN A 198.41 .200.113 .. . $ dig api.cloudflare.com .. . ; ; ANSWER SECTION: api.cloudflare.com. 41 IN A 104.19 .193.29 api.cloudflare.com. 41 IN A 104.19 .192.29 .. .

* These IP addresses are unlikely to change but in the event that they do, Cloudflare will update the information here.