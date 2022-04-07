Local management
If you set up your tunnel through the CLI, the tunnel runs as an instance of
cloudflared on your machine. You can configure
cloudflared properties by modifying command line parameters or by editing the tunnel configuration file.
The CLI provides a quick way to handle configurations if you are connecting a single service through
cloudflared. If you are connecting multiple services and you need to configure properties or exceptions for specific origins, you can do so by defining ingress rules in your configuration file.