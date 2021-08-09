Ingress rules
You can configure ingress rules to proxy traffic from multiple hostnames to multiple services using a single instance of
cloudflared and a single Tunnel.
Each incoming request received by
cloudflared causes
cloudflared to send a request to a local service.
By configuring ingress rules in the configuration file, you can specify which local services a request should be proxied to.
You can define ingress rules inside of the configuration file.
Requirements
Configuration files that contain ingress rules must always include a catch-all rule that concludes the ingress file.
In the following example,
- service: http_status:404 serves as the catch-all rule for the file.
The file also includes the Tunnel UUID, path to the credentials file, and two ingress rules. The Tunnel UUID or name can alternatively be specified in the
tunnel run command and the path to the credentials file can be excluded if it is located at the default filepath.
tunnel: 6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551efcredentials-file: /root/.cloudflared/6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551ef.json
ingress: - hostname: gitlab.widgetcorp.tech service: http://localhost:80 - hostname: gitlab-ssh.widgetcorp.tech service: ssh://localhost:22 - service: http_status:404
Matching traffic
When
cloudflared gets an incoming request, it evaluates each ingress rule from top to bottom to find which rule matches the request. Rules can match either the hostname or path of an incoming request, or both.
If a rule doesn't specify a hostname, all hostnames will be matched. If a rule doesn't specify a path, all paths will be matched.
The last rule you list in the config file must be a catch-all rule that matches all traffic.
This is an example config file that specifies several different rules:
tunnel: 6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551efcredentials-file: /root/.cloudflared/6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551ef.json
ingress: # Rules map traffic from a hostname to a local service: - hostname: example.com service: https://localhost:8000 # Rules can match the request's path to a regular expression: - hostname: static.example.com path: /*.(jpg|png|css|js) service: https://localhost:8001 # Rules can match the request's hostname to a wildcard character: - hostname: "*.example.com" service: https://localhost:8002 # An example of a catch-all rule: - service: https://localhost:8003
Supported protocols
In addition to HTTP,
cloudflared supports protocols like SSH, RDP, arbitrary TCP services, and unix sockets. See a list of supported protocols.
You can also route traffic to the built-in Hello World test server. This is useful when you need to test your Cloudflare Tunnel protocol.
tunnel: 6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551efcredentials-file: /root/.cloudflared/6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551ef.json
ingress: # Example of a request over TCP: - hostname: example.com service: tcp://localhost:8000 # Example of a request over a Unix socket: - hostname: staging.example.com service: unix:/home/production/echo.sock # Example of a request mapping to the Hello World test server: - hostname: test.example.com service: hello_world # Example of a rule responding to traffic with an HTTP status: - service: http_status:404
With the catch-all rule, you can set
cloudflared to respond to traffic with an HTTP status.
|Service
|Description
|Example
service value
|HTTP/S
|Incoming HTTP requests are proxied directly to your local service
https://localhost:8000
|HTTP/S over unix socket
|Just like HTTP/S, but using a unix socket instead
unix:/home/production/echo.sock
|TCP
|TCP connections are proxied to your local service.
tcp://localhost:2222
|SSH
|SSH connections are proxied to your local service. Learn more.
ssh://localhost:22
|RDP
|RDP connections are proxied to your local service. Learn more.
rdp://localhost:3389
|kubectl bastion mode
cloudflared will act like a jumphost, allowing access to any local address.
bastion
|Hello World
|Test server for validating your Cloudflare Tunnel setup
hello_world
|HTTP status
|Responds to all requests with the given HTTP status
http_status:404
Single-service configuration
If you need to proxy traffic to only one local service, you can do so using the config file. As an alternative, you can set up single-service configurations using command line flags.
This is an example of a single service configured on the command line:
cloudflared tunnel --url localhost:8000 --no-chunked-encoding run mytunnel
Validating your configuration
To validate the ingress rules in your configuration file, run:
$ cloudflared tunnel ingress validate
This will ensure that the set of ingress rules specified in your config file is valid.
Testing your configuration
To verify that
cloudflared will proxy the right traffic to the right local service, use
cloudflared tunnel ingress rule. This checks a URL against every rule, from first to last, and shows the first rule that matches. For example:
$ cloudflared tunnel ingress rule https://foo.example.comUsing rules from /usr/local/etc/cloudflared/config.ymlMatched rule #3 hostname: *.example.com service: https://localhost:8000
Origin configurations
You can define the way that
cloudflare sends requests to each service by specifying additional configuration options. The following example sets a 30-second connection timeout for all services except for one.
tunnel: 6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551efcredentials-file: /root/.cloudflared/6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551ef.jsonoriginRequest: # Root-level configuration connectTimeout: 30s
ingress: # This service inherits all configuration from the root-level config, i.e. # it will use a connectTimeout of 30 seconds. - hostname: example.com service: localhost:8000 - hostname: example2.com service: localhost:8001 # This service overrides some root-level config. - service: localhost:8002 originRequest: connectTimeout: 10s disableChunkedEncoding: true # Some built-in services (like `http_status`) don't use any config. So, this # rule will inherit all the config, but won't actually use it (because it just # responds with HTTP 404). - service: http_status:404
You can use the following configuration options inside of an ingress rule.
- connectTimeout
- tlsTimeout
- tcpKeepAlive
- noHappyEyeballs
- keepAliveConnections
- keepAliveTimeout
- httpHostHeader
- originServerName
- caPool
- noTLSVerify
- disableChunkedEncoding
- proxyAddress
- proxyPort
- proxyType
connectTimeout
Default:
30s
Timeout for establishing a new TCP connection to your origin server. This excludes the time taken to establish TLS, which is controlled by [tlsTimeout]({{< ref "#tlsTimeout" >}}).
tlsTimeout
Default:
10s
Timeout for completing a TLS handshake to your origin server, if you have chosen to connect Tunnel to an HTTPS server.
tcpKeepAlive
Default:
30s
The timeout after which a TCP keepalive packet is sent on a connection between Tunnel and the origin server.
noHappyEyeballs
Default:
false
Disable the "happy eyeballs" algorithm for IPv4/IPv6 fallback if your local network has misconfigured one of the protocols.
keepAliveConnections
Default:
100
Maximum number of idle keepalive connections between Tunnel and your origin. This does not restrict the total number of concurrent connections.
keepAliveTimeout
Default:
1m30s
Timeout after which an idle keepalive connection can be discarded.
httpHostHeader
Default:
""
Sets the HTTP Host header on requests sent to the local service.
originServerName
Default:
""
Hostname that
cloudflared should expect from your origin server certificate.
caPool
Default:
""
Path to the CA for the certificate of your origin. This option should be used only if your certificate is not signed by Cloudflare.
noTLSVerify
Default:
false
Disables TLS verification of the certificate presented by your origin. Will allow any certificate from the origin to be accepted.
disableChunkedEncoding
Default:
false
Disables chunked transfer encoding. Useful if you are running a WSGI server.
proxyAddress
Default:
127.0.0.1
cloudflared starts a proxy server to translate HTTP traffic into TCP when proxying e.g. SSH or RDP.
This configures the listen address for that proxy.
proxyPort
Default:
0
cloudflared starts a proxy server to translate HTTP traffic into TCP when proxying e.g. SSH or RDP.
This configures the listen port for that proxy. If set to zero, an unused port will randomly be chosen.
proxyType
Default:
""
cloudflared starts a proxy server to translate HTTP traffic into TCP when proxying e.g. SSH or RDP.
This configures what type of proxy will be started. Valid options are
- "" for the regular proxy
- "socks" for a SOCKS5 proxy. See this tutorial on connecting through Cloudflare Access using kubectl for more information.