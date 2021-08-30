Ingress rules

You can configure ingress rules to proxy traffic from multiple hostnames to multiple services using a single instance of cloudflared and a single Tunnel.

Each incoming request received by cloudflared causes cloudflared to send a request to a local service. By configuring ingress rules in the configuration file, you can specify which local services a request should be proxied to.

You can define ingress rules in the configuration file.

Configuration files that contain ingress rules must always include a catch-all rule that concludes the ingress file.

In the following example, - service: http_status:404 serves as the catch-all rule for the file.

The file also includes the Tunnel UUID, path to the credentials file, and two ingress rules. The Tunnel UUID or name can alternatively be specified in the tunnel run command, and the path to the credentials file can be excluded if it is located at the default file path.

tunnel : 6ff42ae2 - 765d - 4adf - 8112 - 31c55c1551ef credentials-file : /root/.cloudflared/6ff42ae2 - 765d - 4adf - 8112 - 31c55c1551ef.json ingress : - hostname : gitlab.widgetcorp.tech service : http : //localhost : 80 - hostname : gitlab - ssh.widgetcorp.tech service : ssh : //localhost : 22 - service : http_status : 404

​ Matching traffic

When cloudflared receives an incoming request, it evaluates each ingress rule from top to bottom to find which rule matches the request. Rules can match either the hostname or path of an incoming request, or both.

If a rule does not specify a hostname, all hostnames will be matched. If a rule does not specify a path, all paths will be matched.

The last rule you list in the config file must be a catch-all rule that matches all traffic.

This is an example config file that specifies several rules:

tunnel : 6ff42ae2 - 765d - 4adf - 8112 - 31c55c1551ef credentials-file : /root/.cloudflared/6ff42ae2 - 765d - 4adf - 8112 - 31c55c1551ef.json ingress : - hostname : example.com service : https : //localhost : 8000 - hostname : static.example.com path : /*.(jpg | png | css | js) service : https : //localhost : 8001 - hostname : "*.example.com" service : https : //localhost : 8002 - service : https : //localhost : 8003

​ Supported protocols

In addition to HTTP, cloudflared supports protocols like SSH, RDP, arbitrary TCP services, and Unix sockets. See a list of supported protocols.

You can also route traffic to the built-in Hello World test server. This is useful when you need to test your Cloudflare Tunnel protocol.

tunnel : 6ff42ae2 - 765d - 4adf - 8112 - 31c55c1551ef credentials-file : /root/.cloudflared/6ff42ae2 - 765d - 4adf - 8112 - 31c55c1551ef.json ingress : - hostname : example.com service : tcp : //localhost : 8000 - hostname : staging.example.com service : unix : /home/production/echo.sock - hostname : test.example.com service : hello_world - service : http_status : 404

With the catch-all rule, you can set cloudflared to respond to traffic with an HTTP status.

Service Description Example service value HTTP/S Incoming HTTP requests are proxied directly to your local service. https://localhost:8000 HTTP/S over Unix socket Just like HTTP/S, but using a Unix socket instead. unix:/home/production/echo.sock TCP TCP connections are proxied to your local service. tcp://localhost:2222 SSH SSH connections are proxied to your local service. Learn more . ssh://localhost:22 RDP RDP connections are proxied to your local service. Learn more . rdp://localhost:3389 kubectl bastion mode cloudflared will act like a jumphost, allowing access to any local address. bastion Hello World Test server for validating your Cloudflare Tunnel setup. hello_world HTTP status Responds to all requests with the given HTTP status. http_status:404

If you need to proxy traffic to only one local service, you can do so using the config file. As an alternative, you can set up single-service configurations using command-line flags.

This is an example of a single service configured on the command line:

$ cloudflared tunnel --url localhost:8000 --no-chunked-encoding run mytunnel

​ Validating your configuration

To validate the ingress rules in your configuration file, run:

$ cloudflared tunnel ingress validate

This will ensure that the set of ingress rules specified in your config file is valid.

​ Testing your configuration

To verify that cloudflared will proxy the right traffic to the right local service, use cloudflared tunnel ingress rule . This checks a URL against every rule, from first to last, and shows the first rule that matches. For example:

$ cloudflared tunnel ingress rule https://foo.example.com Using rules from /usr/local/etc/cloudflared/config.yml Matched rule hostname: *.example.com service: https://localhost:8000

​ Advanced configurations

You can define the way that cloudflared sends requests to each service by specifying additional configuration options. The following example sets a 30-second connection timeout for all services except for one.

tunnel : 6ff42ae2 - 765d - 4adf - 8112 - 31c55c1551ef credentials-file : /root/.cloudflared/6ff42ae2 - 765d - 4adf - 8112 - 31c55c1551ef.json originRequest : connectTimeout : 30s ingress : - hostname : example.com service : localhost : 8000 - hostname : example2.com service : localhost : 8001 - service : localhost : 8002 originRequest : connectTimeout : 10s disableChunkedEncoding : true - service : http_status : 404

You can use the following configuration options inside of an ingress rule.

Default: 30s

Timeout for establishing a new TCP connection to your origin server. This excludes the time taken to establish TLS, which is controlled by tlsTimeout.

Default: 10s

Timeout for completing a TLS handshake to your origin server, if you have chosen to connect Tunnel to an HTTPS server.

Default: 30s

The timeout after which a TCP keepalive packet is sent on a connection between Tunnel and the origin server.

Default: false

Disable the "happy eyeballs" algorithm for IPv4/IPv6 fallback if your local network has misconfigured one of the protocols.

Default: 100

Maximum number of idle keepalive connections between Tunnel and your origin. This does not restrict the total number of concurrent connections.

Default: 1m30s

Timeout after which an idle keepalive connection can be discarded.

Default: ""

Sets the HTTP Host header on requests sent to the local service.

Default: ""

Hostname that cloudflared should expect from your origin server certificate.

Default: ""

Path to the certificate authority (CA) for the certificate of your origin. This option should be used only if your certificate is not signed by Cloudflare.

Default: false

Disables TLS verification of the certificate presented by your origin. Will allow any certificate from the origin to be accepted.

Default: false

Disables chunked transfer encoding. Useful if you are running a WSGI server.

Default: 127.0.0.1

cloudflared starts a proxy server to translate HTTP traffic into TCP when proxying, for example, SSH or RDP. This configures the listen address for that proxy.

Default: 0

cloudflared starts a proxy server to translate HTTP traffic into TCP when proxying, for example, SSH or RDP. This configures the listen port for that proxy. If set to zero, an unused port will randomly be chosen.

Default: ""

cloudflared starts a proxy server to translate HTTP traffic into TCP when proxying, for example, SSH or RDP. This configures what type of proxy will be started. Valid options are: