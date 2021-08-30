Configuration file
The configuration file is a
.yaml file that functions as the operating manual for
cloudflared. By creating a configuration file, you can have fine-grained control over how an instance of
cloudflared will operate.
In the absence of a configuration file,
cloudflared will proxy outbound traffic through port 8080.
File structure
The structure of the configuration file will be different depending on the type of resource you want to expose to the Internet. The configuration file uses YAML syntax, and it contains pairs of keys and values that configure
cloudflared's behavior.
Keys and values
Whether you are exposing an application or a network on the Internet, it is common to list these keys as the first ones in your configuration file:
|Key
|Value
tunnel:
|The tunnel UUID
credentials-file:
|The path to your tunnel’s credentials file
If you’re exposing a private network, you need to add the
warp-routing key:
|Key
|Value
tunnel:
|The tunnel UUID
credentials-file:
|The path to your tunnel’s credentials file
warp-routing:
enabled:true
Ingress rules
By configuring ingress rules in the configuration file, you can specify which local services a request should be proxied to. Refer to the ingress rules page for more information on writing ingress rules and how they work.
Creating a configuration file
Before you run a tunnel, ensure you have created a configuration file for
cloudflared to know what configuration to follow when routing traffic through the tunnel. When running a tunnel, you can either reference an existing configuration file, or create a new one in your
.cloudflared directory using any text editor.
For example, to create a configuration file in the default directory with vim:
cdinto your system's default directory for
cloudflared.
- Open vim and type in the necessary keys and values.
- Name and save your file by typing
:wq file-name.yamland exit vim.
Your file has now been created in your default directory. Confirm that the configuration file has been successfully created by running:
$ cat config.yml
Storing a configuration file
It is important to note that
cloudflared will automatically look for the configuration file in default directories.
- On Windows the default directory is
%USERPROFILE%\.cloudflared.
- On Unix-like systems, the default directories are
~/.cloudflared,
/etc/cloudflared, and
/usr/local/etc/cloudflared, in that order.
If needed, you can use
--config to point to a non-standard YAML file location:
$ cloudflared tunnel --config tunnels/config.yml run