Configuration file
You can run
cloudflared with a configuration file, which contains keys and values to configure
cloudflared's behavior.
The configuration file format uses YAML syntax.
Example file
The example file below uses a single Tunnel to send traffic sent to two distinct hostnames to two services that
cloudflared can address. The configuration file uses ingress rules to route traffic that arrives at
cloudflared.
tunnel: 6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551efcredentials-file: /root/.cloudflared/6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551ef.json
ingress: - hostname: gitlab.widgetcorp.tech service: http://localhost:80 - hostname: gitlab-ssh.widgetcorp.tech service: ssh://localhost:22 - service: http_status:404
Default behavior
You can specify a particular Tunnel in the config file by name or ID. When the following stanza is present in the file, the command
cloudflared tunnel run will be treated as if
cloudflared tunnel run NAME-OR-ID was run.
tunnel: NAME-OR-ID
File location
You can use
--config to point to a non-standard YAML file location:
$ cloudflared tunnel --config tunnels/config.yml run
Without specifying
--config,
cloudflared will examine default directories for config files.
On Windows the default directory is
%USERPROFILE%\.cloudflared.
On Unix-like systems, the default directories are
~/.cloudflared,
/etc/cloudflared and
/usr/local/etc/cloudflared in that order.
An example
config.yml for the above command could look like:
hostname: tunnel.yourdomain.comurl: http://localhost:8000logfile: /var/log/cloudflared.log
Flags that don't expect any value (such as
--hello-world) should be specified as boolean
true in the YAML:
hello-world: true
Arguments
config
ingress
originRequest
autoupdate-freq
no-autoupdate
origincert
no-tls-verify
metrics
metrics-update-freq
tag
loglevel
transport-loglevel
retries
pidfile
protocol
logfile
help
version
config
|Syntax
|Default
config value
~/.cloudflared/config.yml
Specifies a config file in YAML format.
ingress
This property configures which local services
cloudflared will proxy incoming requests to.
See the Ingress Rules docs for details.
originRequest
This property configures how
cloudflared will send requests to your local services.
See the Origin Configuration docs for details.
autoupdate-freq
|Syntax
|Default
autoupdate-freq
24h
Autoupdate frequency. See also
no-autoupdate.
no-autoupdate
|Syntax
|Default
no-autoupdate
false
Disables periodic check for updates, restarting the server with the new version. See also
autoupdate-freq. Restarts are performed by spawning a new process that connects to the Cloudflare edge. On successful connection, the old process will gracefully shut down after handling all outstanding requests.
origincert
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
origincert value
~/.cloudflared/cert.pem
TUNNEL_ORIGIN_CERT
Specifies the Tunnel certificate for one of your zones, authorizing the client to serve as an origin for that zone. A certificate is required to use Cloudflare Tunnel. You can obtain a certificate by using the login command or by visiting
https://dash.cloudflare.com/argotunnel.
no-tls-verify
|Syntax
|Default
no-tls-verify
false
Disables TLS verification of the certificate presented by your origin. Will allow any certificate from the origin to be accepted. The connection from your machine to Cloudflare's Edge is still encrypted and verified using TLS.
grace-period
|Syntax
|Default
grace-period
30s
When cloudflared receives SIGINT/SIGTERM it will stop accepting new requests, wait for in-progress requests to terminate, then shutdown. Waiting for in-progress requests will timeout after this grace period, or when a second SIGTERM/SIGINT is received.
metrics
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
metrics value
localhost:
TUNNEL_METRICS
Address to query for usage metrics.
metrics-update-freq
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
metrics-update-freq duration
5s
TUNNEL_METRICS_UPDATE_FREQ
Frequency to update tunnel metrics.
tag
|Syntax
|Environment Variable
tag: {KEY=VALUE,...}
TUNNEL_TAG
Custom tags used to identify this tunnel, in format
KEY=VALUE. Multiple tags may be specified by delimiting them with commas e.g.
KEY1=VALUE1,
KEY2=VALUE2.
loglevel
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
loglevel value
info
TUNNEL_LOGLEVEL
Specifies the verbosity of logging. The default
info is not noisy, but you may wish to run with
warn in production. Available levels are:
trace,
debug,
info,
warn,
error,
fatal,
panic.
transport-loglevel
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
transport-loglevel
warn
TUNNEL_PROTO_LOGLEVEL
Specifies the verbosity of logs for the transport between
cloudflared and the Cloudflare edge. Available levels are:
trace,
debug,
info,
warn,
error,
fatal,
panic.
Any value below
warn is noisy and should only be used to debug low-level performance issues and protocol quirks.
retries
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
retries value
5
TUNNEL_RETRIES
Maximum number of retries for connection/protocol errors. Retries use exponential backoff (retrying at 1, 2, 4, 8, 16 seconds by default) so increasing this value significantly is not recommended.
pidfile
|Syntax
|Environment Variable
pidfile value
TUNNEL_PIDFILE
Write the application's PID to this file after the first successful connection. Mainly useful for scripting and service integration.
protocol
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
protocol
auto
TUNNEL_TRANSPORT_PROTOCOL
Specify the protocol used to establish a connection between
cloudflared and the edge. The
auto value will automatically configure the
http2 protocol.
logfile
|Syntax
|Environment Variable
logfile value
TUNNEL_LOGFILE
Save application log to this file. Mainly useful for reporting issues.
help
|Syntax
help
Shows help text.
version
|Syntax
version
Prints the version number and build date.