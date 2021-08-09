Skip to content
Configuration file

You can run cloudflared with a configuration file, which contains keys and values to configure cloudflared's behavior. The configuration file format uses YAML syntax.

Example file

The example file below uses a single Tunnel to send traffic sent to two distinct hostnames to two services that cloudflared can address. The configuration file uses ingress rules to route traffic that arrives at cloudflared.

tunnel: 6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551ef
credentials-file: /root/.cloudflared/6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551ef.json


ingress:
  - hostname: gitlab.widgetcorp.tech
    service: http://localhost:80
  - hostname: gitlab-ssh.widgetcorp.tech
    service: ssh://localhost:22
  - service: http_status:404

Default behavior

You can specify a particular Tunnel in the config file by name or ID. When the following stanza is present in the file, the command cloudflared tunnel run will be treated as if cloudflared tunnel run NAME-OR-ID was run.

tunnel: NAME-OR-ID

File location

You can use --config to point to a non-standard YAML file location:

$ cloudflared tunnel --config tunnels/config.yml run

Without specifying --config, cloudflared will examine default directories for config files. On Windows the default directory is %USERPROFILE%\.cloudflared. On Unix-like systems, the default directories are ~/.cloudflared, /etc/cloudflared and /usr/local/etc/cloudflared in that order. An example config.yml for the above command could look like:

hostname: tunnel.yourdomain.com
url: http://localhost:8000
logfile: /var/log/cloudflared.log

Flags that don't expect any value (such as --hello-world) should be specified as boolean true in the YAML:

hello-world: true

Arguments

config

SyntaxDefault
config value~/.cloudflared/config.yml

Specifies a config file in YAML format.

ingress

This property configures which local services cloudflared will proxy incoming requests to. See the Ingress Rules docs for details.

originRequest

This property configures how cloudflared will send requests to your local services. See the Origin Configuration docs for details.

autoupdate-freq

SyntaxDefault
autoupdate-freq24h

Autoupdate frequency. See also no-autoupdate.

no-autoupdate

SyntaxDefault
no-autoupdatefalse

Disables periodic check for updates, restarting the server with the new version. See also autoupdate-freq. Restarts are performed by spawning a new process that connects to the Cloudflare edge. On successful connection, the old process will gracefully shut down after handling all outstanding requests.

origincert

SyntaxDefaultEnvironment Variable
origincert value~/.cloudflared/cert.pemTUNNEL_ORIGIN_CERT

Specifies the Tunnel certificate for one of your zones, authorizing the client to serve as an origin for that zone. A certificate is required to use Cloudflare Tunnel. You can obtain a certificate by using the login command or by visiting https://dash.cloudflare.com/argotunnel.

no-tls-verify

SyntaxDefault
no-tls-verifyfalse

Disables TLS verification of the certificate presented by your origin. Will allow any certificate from the origin to be accepted. The connection from your machine to Cloudflare's Edge is still encrypted and verified using TLS.

grace-period

SyntaxDefault
grace-period30s

When cloudflared receives SIGINT/SIGTERM it will stop accepting new requests, wait for in-progress requests to terminate, then shutdown. Waiting for in-progress requests will timeout after this grace period, or when a second SIGTERM/SIGINT is received.

metrics

SyntaxDefaultEnvironment Variable
metrics valuelocalhost:TUNNEL_METRICS

Address to query for usage metrics.

metrics-update-freq

SyntaxDefaultEnvironment Variable
metrics-update-freq duration5sTUNNEL_METRICS_UPDATE_FREQ

Frequency to update tunnel metrics.

tag

SyntaxEnvironment Variable
tag: {KEY=VALUE,...}TUNNEL_TAG

Custom tags used to identify this tunnel, in format KEY=VALUE. Multiple tags may be specified by delimiting them with commas e.g. KEY1=VALUE1,KEY2=VALUE2.

loglevel

SyntaxDefaultEnvironment Variable
loglevel valueinfoTUNNEL_LOGLEVEL

Specifies the verbosity of logging. The default info is not noisy, but you may wish to run with warn in production. Available levels are: trace, debug, info, warn, error, fatal, panic.

transport-loglevel

SyntaxDefaultEnvironment Variable
transport-loglevelwarnTUNNEL_PROTO_LOGLEVEL

Specifies the verbosity of logs for the transport between cloudflared and the Cloudflare edge. Available levels are: trace, debug, info, warn, error, fatal, panic. Any value below warn is noisy and should only be used to debug low-level performance issues and protocol quirks.

retries

SyntaxDefaultEnvironment Variable
retries value5TUNNEL_RETRIES

Maximum number of retries for connection/protocol errors. Retries use exponential backoff (retrying at 1, 2, 4, 8, 16 seconds by default) so increasing this value significantly is not recommended.

pidfile

SyntaxEnvironment Variable
pidfile valueTUNNEL_PIDFILE

Write the application's PID to this file after the first successful connection. Mainly useful for scripting and service integration.

protocol

SyntaxDefaultEnvironment Variable
protocolautoTUNNEL_TRANSPORT_PROTOCOL

Specify the protocol used to establish a connection between cloudflared and the edge. The auto value will automatically configure the http2 protocol.

logfile

SyntaxEnvironment Variable
logfile valueTUNNEL_LOGFILE

Save application log to this file. Mainly useful for reporting issues.

help

Syntax
help

Shows help text.

version

Syntax
version

Prints the version number and build date.