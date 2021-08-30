Arguments

Syntax Default config value ~/.cloudflared/config.yml

Specifies the path to a config file in YAML format.

This property configures which local services cloudflared will proxy incoming requests to. Refer to the Ingress Rules docs for details.

This property configures how cloudflared will send requests to your local services. Refer to the Origin Configuration docs for details.

Syntax Default autoupdate-freq 24h

Autoupdate frequency. See also: no-autoupdate .

Syntax Default no-autoupdate false

Disables periodic check for updates, restarting the server with the new version. See also: autoupdate-freq . Restarts are performed by spawning a new process that connects to the Cloudflare edge. On successful connection, the old process will gracefully shut down after handling all outstanding requests.

Syntax Default Environment Variable origincert value ~/.cloudflared/cert.pem TUNNEL_ORIGIN_CERT

Specifies the Tunnel certificate for one of your zones, authorizing the client to serve as an origin for that zone. A certificate is required to use Cloudflare Tunnel. You can obtain a certificate by using the login command or by visiting https://dash.cloudflare.com/argotunnel .

Syntax Default no-tls-verify false

Disables TLS verification of the certificate presented by your origin. Will allow any certificate from the origin to be accepted. The connection from your machine to Cloudflare's Edge is still encrypted and verified using TLS.

Syntax Default grace-period 30s

When cloudflared receives SIGINT/SIGTERM it will stop accepting new requests, wait for in-progress requests to terminate, then shut down. Waiting for in-progress requests will timeout after this grace period, or when a second SIGTERM/SIGINT is received.

Syntax Default Environment Variable metrics value localhost: TUNNEL_METRICS

Address to query for usage metrics.

Syntax Default Environment Variable metrics-update-freq duration 5s TUNNEL_METRICS_UPDATE_FREQ

Frequency to update tunnel metrics.

Syntax Environment Variable tag: {KEY=VALUE,...} TUNNEL_TAG

Custom tags used to identify this tunnel, in format KEY=VALUE . Multiple tags may be specified by delimiting them with commas e.g. KEY1=VALUE1, KEY2=VALUE2 .

Syntax Default Environment Variable loglevel value info TUNNEL_LOGLEVEL

Specifies the verbosity of logging. The default info level does not produce much output, but you may wish to use the warn level in production. Available levels are: trace , debug , info , warn , error , fatal , panic .

Syntax Default Environment Variable transport-loglevel warn TUNNEL_PROTO_LOGLEVEL

Specifies the verbosity of logs for the transport between cloudflared and the Cloudflare edge. Available levels are: trace , debug , info , warn , error , fatal , panic . Any value below warn produces substantial output and should only be used to debug low-level performance issues and protocol quirks.

Syntax Default Environment Variable retries value 5 TUNNEL_RETRIES

Maximum number of retries for connection/protocol errors. Retries use exponential backoff (retrying at 1, 2, 4, 8, 16 seconds by default), so it is not recommended that you increase this value significantly.

Syntax Environment Variable pidfile value TUNNEL_PIDFILE

Write the application's process identifier (PID) to this file after the first successful connection. Mainly useful for scripting and service integration.

Syntax Default Environment Variable protocol auto TUNNEL_TRANSPORT_PROTOCOL

Specify the protocol used to establish a connection between cloudflared and the edge. The auto value will automatically configure the http2 protocol.

Syntax Environment Variable logfile value TUNNEL_LOGFILE

Save application log to this file. Mainly useful for reporting issues.