Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare for Teams
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare for Teams
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare for Teams on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Arguments

config

SyntaxDefault
config value~/.cloudflared/config.yml

Specifies the path to a config file in YAML format.

ingress

This property configures which local services cloudflared will proxy incoming requests to. Refer to the Ingress Rules docs for details.

originRequest

This property configures how cloudflared will send requests to your local services. Refer to the Origin Configuration docs for details.

autoupdate-freq

SyntaxDefault
autoupdate-freq24h

Autoupdate frequency. See also: no-autoupdate.

no-autoupdate

SyntaxDefault
no-autoupdatefalse

Disables periodic check for updates, restarting the server with the new version. See also: autoupdate-freq. Restarts are performed by spawning a new process that connects to the Cloudflare edge. On successful connection, the old process will gracefully shut down after handling all outstanding requests.

origincert

SyntaxDefaultEnvironment Variable
origincert value~/.cloudflared/cert.pemTUNNEL_ORIGIN_CERT

Specifies the Tunnel certificate for one of your zones, authorizing the client to serve as an origin for that zone. A certificate is required to use Cloudflare Tunnel. You can obtain a certificate by using the login command or by visiting https://dash.cloudflare.com/argotunnel.

no-tls-verify

SyntaxDefault
no-tls-verifyfalse

Disables TLS verification of the certificate presented by your origin. Will allow any certificate from the origin to be accepted. The connection from your machine to Cloudflare's Edge is still encrypted and verified using TLS.

grace-period

SyntaxDefault
grace-period30s

When cloudflared receives SIGINT/SIGTERM it will stop accepting new requests, wait for in-progress requests to terminate, then shut down. Waiting for in-progress requests will timeout after this grace period, or when a second SIGTERM/SIGINT is received.

metrics

SyntaxDefaultEnvironment Variable
metrics valuelocalhost:TUNNEL_METRICS

Address to query for usage metrics.

metrics-update-freq

SyntaxDefaultEnvironment Variable
metrics-update-freq duration5sTUNNEL_METRICS_UPDATE_FREQ

Frequency to update tunnel metrics.

tag

SyntaxEnvironment Variable
tag: {KEY=VALUE,...}TUNNEL_TAG

Custom tags used to identify this tunnel, in format KEY=VALUE. Multiple tags may be specified by delimiting them with commas e.g. KEY1=VALUE1, KEY2=VALUE2.

loglevel

SyntaxDefaultEnvironment Variable
loglevel valueinfoTUNNEL_LOGLEVEL

Specifies the verbosity of logging. The default info level does not produce much output, but you may wish to use the warn level in production. Available levels are: trace, debug, info, warn, error, fatal, panic.

transport-loglevel

SyntaxDefaultEnvironment Variable
transport-loglevelwarnTUNNEL_PROTO_LOGLEVEL

Specifies the verbosity of logs for the transport between cloudflared and the Cloudflare edge. Available levels are: trace, debug, info, warn, error, fatal, panic. Any value below warn produces substantial output and should only be used to debug low-level performance issues and protocol quirks.

retries

SyntaxDefaultEnvironment Variable
retries value5TUNNEL_RETRIES

Maximum number of retries for connection/protocol errors. Retries use exponential backoff (retrying at 1, 2, 4, 8, 16 seconds by default), so it is not recommended that you increase this value significantly.

pidfile

SyntaxEnvironment Variable
pidfile valueTUNNEL_PIDFILE

Write the application's process identifier (PID) to this file after the first successful connection. Mainly useful for scripting and service integration.

protocol

SyntaxDefaultEnvironment Variable
protocolautoTUNNEL_TRANSPORT_PROTOCOL

Specify the protocol used to establish a connection between cloudflared and the edge. The auto value will automatically configure the http2 protocol.

logfile

SyntaxEnvironment Variable
logfile valueTUNNEL_LOGFILE

Save application log to this file. Mainly useful for reporting issues.

region

Allows you to choose the regions to which connections are established. Omit or leave empty to connect to the global region. Set --region=us to route all connections through us region 1 and us region 2.