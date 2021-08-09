Connect applications

You can connect applications, servers, and other resources to Cloudflare's network using Cloudflare Tunnel. When connected, Cloudflare can apply Zero Trust policies to determine who can reach the resource.

Cloudflare Tunnel runs a lightweight daemon ( cloudflared ) in your infrastructure that establishes outbound connections (Tunnels) between your service and the Cloudflare edge. When Cloudflare receives a request for your chosen hostname, it proxies the request through those connections to cloudflared . In turn, cloudflared proxies the request to your applications.

This forces any requests to access your applications to go through Cloudflare. This way, you can be sure attack traffic is stopped with Cloudflare’s WAF and Unmetered DDoS mitigation, and authenticated with Access if you’ve enabled those features for your account.

Cloudflare Tunnel can connect HTTP web servers, SSH servers, remote desktops, and other protocols. Additionally, a single connector, the cloudflared daemon, can connect multiple applications of different types.

In order to create and manage Tunnels, you'll first need to:

Once cloudflared has been installed and authenticated, the process to get your first Tunnel up and running includes 3 high-level steps:

Steps 1-2 are executed once per Tunnel, normally by an administrator, and Step 3 is executed whenever the Tunnel is to be started, normally by the owner of the Tunnel (whom may be different from the administrator). After running the Tunnel, you may secure your server from all ingress traffic.

Be sure to check out our Tutorials, where you can also find best practices for managing Tunnels as an administrator.

​ Traffic encryption between Cloudflare Tunnel and HTTPs origin servers

cloudflared performs its own SSL termination that is distinct from the origin.

The data in transit between the Cloudflare network and the instance of cloudflared is encrypted according to the stages below:

cloudflared to Cloudflare

When cloudflared reaches out to the Cloudflare network, the daemon validates a TLS server name for cftunnel.com .

reaches out to the Cloudflare network, the daemon validates a TLS server name for . The certificate is issued from a Cloudflare-managed root CA.

Details for this flow are available in the cloudflared repository External link icon Open external link.

cloudflared to origin

cloudflared trusts the system's certificate pool. If you need to add an additional CA, you can do so by setting the --origin-ca-pool flag.

trusts the system's certificate pool. If you need to add an additional CA, you can do so by setting the flag. On Windows systems, the system certificate pool is not supported by the Go standard library used by cloudflared . As a result, Windows users will always need to set the --origin-ca-pool flag.

. As a result, Windows users will always need to set the flag. cloudflared uses the Go HTTP client to connect to the origin. The daemon connects to the URL specified with the --url flag, which determines the TLS server name.

uses the Go HTTP client to connect to the origin. The daemon connects to the URL specified with the flag, which determines the TLS server name. When the Cloudflare network proxies a request through cloudflared to the origin, cloudflared converts this stream to an HTTP/1.1 request External link icon Open external link .

to the origin, converts this stream to an HTTP/1.1 . cloudflared then issues the request and receives External link icon Open external link an HTTP/1.1 response from the origin, in plaintext, which is encrypted and sent back to the Cloudflare network.