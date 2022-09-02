Slack
The Slack integration detects a variety of user security, data loss prevention, and misconfiguration risks in an integrated Slack Workspace that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.
Integration prerequisites
- A Slack user account
- Membership in a Slack Workspace (Free, Pro, Business+, or Enterprise Grid)
- If you are not the Workspace Owner and the
Require App Approvalsetting is enabled for the Workspace, request permission to install apps.
Integration permissions
For the Slack integration to function, CASB requires the following Slack API scopes:
channels:read
files:read
groups:read
users:read
These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission, refer to the Slack Permission scopes reference.
Security findings
The Slack integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks.
User account settings
|Finding
|Severity
|Description
|Slack User 2FA Disabled
|Critical
|A user in the Slack Workspace does not have two-factor authentication (2FA) enabled for their account.
|Slack User Email Not Confirmed
|High
|A user in the Slack Workspace has not verified the email they use to sign in.
Channel sharing
|Finding
|Severity
|Description
|Slack Channel Shared Externally
|High
|A channel in the Slack Workspace has been shared with users who are not members of the Workspace.
File sharing
|Finding
|Severity
|Description
|Slack File Publicly Accessible
|Medium
|An external link has been created for a file uploaded to the Slack Workspace.
|Large File (2GB+) Shared in Slack
|Low
|A file ≥ 2 GB has been uploaded to the Slack Workspace.