Slack

The Slack integration detects a variety of user security, data loss prevention, and misconfiguration risks in an integrated Slack Workspace that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

​​ Integration prerequisites

A Slack user account

Membership in a Slack Workspace (Free, Pro, Business+, or Enterprise Grid)

If you are not the Workspace Owner and the Require App Approval setting is enabled for the Workspace, request permission External link icon Open external link to install apps.

​​ Integration permissions

For the Slack integration to function, CASB requires the following Slack API scopes:

channels:read

files:read

groups:read

users:read

These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission, refer to the Slack Permission scopes reference External link icon Open external link .

​​ Security findings

The Slack integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks.

​​ User account settings

Finding Severity Description Slack User 2FA Disabled Critical A user in the Slack Workspace does not have two-factor authentication (2FA) enabled for their account. Slack User Email Not Confirmed High A user in the Slack Workspace has not verified the email they use to sign in.

​​ Channel sharing

Finding Severity Description Slack Channel Shared Externally High A channel in the Slack Workspace has been shared with users who are not members of the Workspace.

​​ File sharing