The ServiceNow integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated ServiceNow instance that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

​​ Integration prerequisites

admin access to a ServiceNow instance

access to a ServiceNow instance Ability to create an OAuth API endpoint for external clients External link icon Open external link

​​ Integration permissions

For the ServiceNow integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following permissions:

Global application scope

These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission, refer to the ServiceNow Application scope documentation External link icon Open external link .

​​ Security findings

The ServiceNow integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed External link icon Open external link .

​​ Instance security

Identify security risks related to the ServiceNow instance itself.

Finding Severity ServiceNow Production Instance with exposed admin credentials Critical ServiceNow Production Instance with exposed database user credentials High ServiceNow Instance with exposed admin credentials High ServiceNow Instance with exposed database user credentials Medium

​​ User security

Flag user-related security risks and misconfigurations.

Finding Severity ServiceNow user with pending password reset High ServiceNow user with 3+ failed login attempts Medium ServiceNow user with locked account Low ServiceNow user without MFA enabled Low ServiceNow user with no assigned roles Low ServiceNow user inactive Low ServiceNow user without recent activity Low

​​ Incident management

Identify issues related to ServiceNow incidents.

Finding Severity ServiceNow incident with no assigned user and High Priority High ServiceNow incident with no assigned user Medium

​​ Knowledge management

Highlight potential misconfigurations in ServiceNow knowledge articles.

Finding Severity ServiceNow knowledge article without expiration date Low ServiceNow knowledge article without any roles Low ServiceNow knowledge article with flagged status Low

​​ Integration and access

Detect issues related to ServiceNow integrations and access controls.