The SharePoint integration detects a variety of user security, data loss prevention, and misconfiguration risks in an integrated Microsoft 365 account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

​​ Integration prerequisites

​​ Integration permissions

Refer to Microsoft 365 integration permissions for information on which API permissions to enable.

​​ Security findings

The SharePoint integration currently scans for the following findings or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.

​​ File sharing

Get alerted when files in your Microsoft 365 account have their permissions changed to a less secure setting.

FindingSeverity
Microsoft File Publicly Accessible Read and WriteCritical
Microsoft Folder Publicly Accessible Read and WriteCritical
Microsoft File Publicly Accessible Read OnlyHigh
Microsoft Folder Publicly Accessible Read OnlyHigh
Microsoft File Shared Company Wide Read and WriteMedium
Microsoft File Shared Company Wide Read OnlyMedium
Microsoft Folder Shared Company Wide Read and WriteMedium
Microsoft Folder Shared Company Wide Read OnlyMedium