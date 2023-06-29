Outlook

The Outlook integration detects a variety of user security, data loss prevention, and misconfiguration risks in an integrated Microsoft 365 account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

​​ Integration prerequisites

A Microsoft 365 account with an active Microsoft Business Basic, Microsoft Business Standard, Microsoft 365 E3, Microsoft 365 E5, or Microsoft 365 F3 subscription

Global admin role External link icon Open external link or equivalent permissions in Microsoft 365

​​ Integration permissions

Refer to Microsoft 365 integration permissions for information on which API permissions to enable.

​​ Security findings

The Outlook integration currently scans for the following findings or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

​​ Calendar sharing

Get alerted when calendars in your Microsoft 365 account have their permissions changed to a less secure setting.

Finding Severity Calendar shared externally Low

​​ Email administrator settings

Discover suspicious or insecure email configurations in your Microsoft domain. Missing SPF and DMARC records make it easier for bad actors to spoof email, while SPF records configured to another domain can be a potential warning sign of malicious activity.

Finding Severity Microsoft Domain SPF Record Allows Any IP Address High Microsoft Domain SPF Record Not Present Medium Microsoft Domain DMARC Record Not Present Medium Microsoft Domain DMARC Not Enforced Medium Microsoft Domain DMARC Not Enforced for Subdomains Medium Microsoft Domain DMARC Only Partially Enforced Medium Microsoft Domain Not Verified Medium App Certification Expires in 90 Days or Sooner Low

​​ Email forwarding

Get alerted when users set their email to be forwarded externally. This can either be a sign of unauthorized activity, or an employee unknowingly sending potentially sensitive information to a personal email.