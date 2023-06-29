Outlook
The Outlook integration detects a variety of user security, data loss prevention, and misconfiguration risks in an integrated Microsoft 365 account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.
Integration prerequisites
- A Microsoft 365 account with an active Microsoft Business Basic, Microsoft Business Standard, Microsoft 365 E3, Microsoft 365 E5, or Microsoft 365 F3 subscription
- Global admin role or equivalent permissions in Microsoft 365
Integration permissions
Refer to Microsoft 365 integration permissions for information on which API permissions to enable.
Security findings
The Outlook integration currently scans for the following findings or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.
Calendar sharing
Get alerted when calendars in your Microsoft 365 account have their permissions changed to a less secure setting.
|Finding
|Severity
|Calendar shared externally
|Low
Email administrator settings
Discover suspicious or insecure email configurations in your Microsoft domain. Missing SPF and DMARC records make it easier for bad actors to spoof email, while SPF records configured to another domain can be a potential warning sign of malicious activity.
|Finding
|Severity
|Microsoft Domain SPF Record Allows Any IP Address
|High
|Microsoft Domain SPF Record Not Present
|Medium
|Microsoft Domain DMARC Record Not Present
|Medium
|Microsoft Domain DMARC Not Enforced
|Medium
|Microsoft Domain DMARC Not Enforced for Subdomains
|Medium
|Microsoft Domain DMARC Only Partially Enforced
|Medium
|Microsoft Domain Not Verified
|Medium
|App Certification Expires in 90 Days or Sooner
|Low
Email forwarding
Get alerted when users set their email to be forwarded externally. This can either be a sign of unauthorized activity, or an employee unknowingly sending potentially sensitive information to a personal email.
|Finding
|Severity
|Active Message Rule Forwards Externally As Attachment
|Low
|Active Message Rule Forwards Externally
|Low
|Active Message Rule Redirects Externally
|Low