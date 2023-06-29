OneDrive

The OneDrive integration detects a variety of user security, data loss prevention, and misconfiguration risks in an integrated Microsoft 365 account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

​​ Integration prerequisites

A Microsoft 365 account with an active Microsoft Business Basic, Microsoft Business Standard, Microsoft 365 E3, Microsoft 365 E5, or Microsoft 365 F3 subscription

Global admin role External link icon Open external link or equivalent permissions in Microsoft 365

​​ Integration permissions

Refer to Microsoft 365 integration permissions for information on which API permissions to enable.

​​ Security findings

The OneDrive integration currently scans for the following findings or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

​​ File sharing

Get alerted when files in your Microsoft 365 account have their permissions changed to a less secure setting.