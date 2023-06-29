OneDrive
The OneDrive integration detects a variety of user security, data loss prevention, and misconfiguration risks in an integrated Microsoft 365 account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.
Integration prerequisites
- A Microsoft 365 account with an active Microsoft Business Basic, Microsoft Business Standard, Microsoft 365 E3, Microsoft 365 E5, or Microsoft 365 F3 subscription
- Global admin role or equivalent permissions in Microsoft 365
Integration permissions
Refer to Microsoft 365 integration permissions for information on which API permissions to enable.
Security findings
The OneDrive integration currently scans for the following findings or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.
To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.
File sharing
Get alerted when files in your Microsoft 365 account have their permissions changed to a less secure setting.
|Finding
|Severity
|Microsoft File Publicly Accessible Read and Write
|Critical
|Microsoft Folder Publicly Accessible Read and Write
|Critical
|Microsoft File Publicly Accessible Read Only
|High
|Microsoft Folder Publicly Accessible Read Only
|High
|Microsoft File Shared Company Wide Read and Write
|Medium
|Microsoft File Shared Company Wide Read Only
|Medium
|Microsoft Folder Shared Company Wide Read and Write
|Medium
|Microsoft Folder Shared Company Wide Read Only
|Medium