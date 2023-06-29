Cloudflare Docs
Admin Center

The Admin Center integration detects a variety of user security, data loss prevention, and misconfiguration risks in an integrated Microsoft 365 account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

​​ Integration prerequisites

​​ Integration permissions

Refer to Microsoft 365 integration permissions for information on which API permissions to enable.

​​ Security findings

The Admin Center integration currently scans for the following findings or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.

​​ User account settings

Keep user accounts safe by ensuring the following settings are maintained. Review password configurations and password strengths to ensure alignment to your organization’s security policies and best practices.

FindingSeverity
FIDO2 authentication method unattestedLow
Provisioning error for on-prem userLow
Password expiration disabled for userLow
Password not changed in last 90 daysLow
Strong password disabled for userLow
Cloud sync disabled for on-prem userLow
Weak Windows Hello for Business key strengthLow
On-prem user not synced in 7 daysLow
User is not a legal adultLow
User configured proxy addressesLow
User account disabledLow

​​ Third-party apps

Identify and get alerted about the third-party apps that have access to at least one service in your Microsoft 365 domain. Additionally, receive information about which services are being accessed and by whom to get full visibility into Shadow IT.

FindingSeverity
App Not Certified By MicrosoftLow
App Not Attested By PublishedLow
App Disabled By MicrosoftLow