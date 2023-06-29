Admin Center

The Admin Center integration detects a variety of user security, data loss prevention, and misconfiguration risks in an integrated Microsoft 365 account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

​​ Integration prerequisites

A Microsoft 365 account with an active Microsoft Business Basic, Microsoft Business Standard, Microsoft 365 E3, Microsoft 365 E5, or Microsoft 365 F3 subscription

Global admin role External link icon Open external link or equivalent permissions in Microsoft 365

​​ Integration permissions

Refer to Microsoft 365 integration permissions for information on which API permissions to enable.

​​ Security findings

The Admin Center integration currently scans for the following findings or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

​​ User account settings

Keep user accounts safe by ensuring the following settings are maintained. Review password configurations and password strengths to ensure alignment to your organization’s security policies and best practices.

Finding Severity FIDO2 authentication method unattested Low Provisioning error for on-prem user Low Password expiration disabled for user Low Password not changed in last 90 days Low Strong password disabled for user Low Cloud sync disabled for on-prem user Low Weak Windows Hello for Business key strength Low On-prem user not synced in 7 days Low User is not a legal adult Low User configured proxy addresses Low User account disabled Low

Identify and get alerted about the third-party apps that have access to at least one service in your Microsoft 365 domain. Additionally, receive information about which services are being accessed and by whom to get full visibility into Shadow IT.