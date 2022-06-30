Microsoft 365

The Microsoft 365 (M365) integration detects a variety of user security, data loss prevention, and misconfiguration risks in an integrated Microsoft 365 account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

​​ Integration prerequisites

A Microsoft 365 account with an active Microsoft Business Basic, Microsoft Business Standard, Microsoft 365 E3, Microsoft 365 E5, or Microsoft 365 F3 subscription.

Global admin role External link icon Open external link or equivalent permissions in Microsoft 365.

​​ Integration permissions

For the Microsoft 365 integration to function, CASB requires the following delegated Microsoft Graph API scopes for access:

Application.Read.All

Calendars.Read

Domain.Read.All

Group.Read.All

MailboxSettings.Read

offline_access

RoleManagement.Read.All

User.Read.All

UserAuthenticationMethod.Read.All

These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission, refer to the Microsoft Graph permissions documentation External link icon Open external link .

​​ Security findings

The Microsoft 365 integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

​​ User account settings

Keep user accounts safe by ensuring the following settings are maintained. Review password configurations and password strengths to ensure alignment to your organization’s security policies and best practices.

Finding Severity FIDO2 authentication method unattested Low Provisioning error for on-prem user Low Password expiration disabled for user Low Password not changed in last 90 days Low Strong password disabled for user Low Cloud sync disabled for on-prem user Low Weak Windows Hello for Business key strength Low On-prem user not synced in 7 days. Low User is not a legal adult Low User configured proxy addresses Low User account disabled Low

​​ File sharing

Get alerted when calendars in your Microsoft 365 account have their permissions changed to a less secure setting.

Finding Severity Calendar Shared Externally Low

Identify and get alerted about the third-party apps that have access to at least one service in your Microsoft 365 domain. Additionally, receive information about which services are being accessed and by whom to get full visibility into Shadow IT.

Finding Severity App Not Certified By Microsoft Low App Not Attested By Published Low App Disabled By Microsoft Low

​​ Email administrator settings

Discover suspicious or insecure email configurations in your Microsoft domain. Missing SPF and DMARC records make it easier for bad actors to spoof email, while SPF records configured to another domain can be a potential warning sign of malicious activity.

Finding Severity Microsoft Domain SPF Record Allows Any IP Address High Microsoft Domain SPF Record Not Present Medium Microsoft Domain DMARC Record Not Present Medium Microsoft Domain DMARC Not Enforced Medium Microsoft Domain DMARC Not Enforced for Subdomains Medium Microsoft Domain DMARC Only Partially Enforced Medium Microsoft Domain Not Verified Medium App Certification Expires in 90 Days or Sooner Low

​​ Email forwarding

Get alerted when users set their email to be forwarded externally. This can either be a sign of unauthorized activity, or an employee unknowingly sending potentially sensitive information to a personal email.