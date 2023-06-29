Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
RSS icon
View GitHub RSS Feed
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare Zero Trust on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Cloudflare Zero Trust
  3. ...
  4. ...
  5. ...
  6. Google Workspace
  7. Google Drive

Google Drive

The Google Drive integration detects a variety of user security, data loss prevention, and misconfiguration risks in an integrated Google Workspace account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

​​ Integration prerequisites

​​ Integration permissions

Refer to Google Workspace integration permissions for information on which API permissions to enable.

​​ Security findings

The Google Drive integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks.

To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.

​​ File sharing

FindingSeverityDescription
File Publicly Accessible Read and WriteCriticalA Google Drive file is publicly accessible on the Internet that anyone can read or write.
File Publicly Accessible Read OnlyHighA Google Drive file is publicly accessible on the Internet that anyone can read.
File Shared Outside Company Read and WriteHighA Google Drive file is shared with another organization or outside party with read and write permissions.
File Shared Outside Company Read OnlyMediumA Google Drive file is shared with another organization or outside party with read permissions.
File Shared Company Wide Read and WriteMediumA Google Drive file is shared with the entire company with read and write permissions.
File Shared Company Wide Read OnlyMediumA Google Drive file is shared with the entire company with read permissions.

​​ Data Loss Prevention (optional)

These findings will only appear if you added DLP profiles to your CASB integration.

FindingSeverityDescription
File Publicly Accessible Read and Write with DLP Profile matchCriticalA Google Drive file contains sensitive data that anyone on the Internet can read or write.
File Publicly Accessible Read Only with DLP Profile matchCriticalA Google Drive file contains sensitive data that anyone on the Internet can read.
File Shared Outside Company Read and Write with DLP Profile matchCriticalA Google Drive file contains sensitive data that user(s) outside your organization can read or write.
File Shared Outside Company Read Only with DLP Profile matchCriticalA Google Drive file contains sensitive data that user(s) outside your organization can read.
File Shared Company-Wide Read and Write with DLP Profile matchHighA Google Drive file contains sensitive data that all users at your organization can read or write.
File Shared Company-Wide Read Only with DLP Profile matchHighA Google Drive file contains sensitive data that all users at your organization can read.