The Google Drive integration detects a variety of user security, data loss prevention, and misconfiguration risks in an integrated Google Workspace account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

​​ Integration prerequisites

A Google Workspace account with a Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus or Enterprise plan

Super Admin privileges External link icon Open external link in Google Workspace

​​ Integration permissions

Refer to Google Workspace integration permissions for information on which API permissions to enable.

​​ Security findings

The Google Drive integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks.

​​ File sharing

Finding Severity Description File Publicly Accessible Read and Write Critical A Google Drive file is publicly accessible on the Internet that anyone can read or write. File Publicly Accessible Read Only High A Google Drive file is publicly accessible on the Internet that anyone can read. File Shared Outside Company Read and Write High A Google Drive file is shared with another organization or outside party with read and write permissions. File Shared Outside Company Read Only Medium A Google Drive file is shared with another organization or outside party with read permissions. File Shared Company Wide Read and Write Medium A Google Drive file is shared with the entire company with read and write permissions. File Shared Company Wide Read Only Medium A Google Drive file is shared with the entire company with read permissions.

​​ Data Loss Prevention (optional)

These findings will only appear if you added DLP profiles to your CASB integration.