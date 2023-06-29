Google Drive
The Google Drive integration detects a variety of user security, data loss prevention, and misconfiguration risks in an integrated Google Workspace account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.
Integration prerequisites
- A Google Workspace account with a Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus or Enterprise plan
- Super Admin privileges in Google Workspace
Integration permissions
Refer to Google Workspace integration permissions for information on which API permissions to enable.
Security findings
The Google Drive integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks.
File sharing
|Finding
|Severity
|Description
|File Publicly Accessible Read and Write
|Critical
|A Google Drive file is publicly accessible on the Internet that anyone can read or write.
|File Publicly Accessible Read Only
|High
|A Google Drive file is publicly accessible on the Internet that anyone can read.
|File Shared Outside Company Read and Write
|High
|A Google Drive file is shared with another organization or outside party with read and write permissions.
|File Shared Outside Company Read Only
|Medium
|A Google Drive file is shared with another organization or outside party with read permissions.
|File Shared Company Wide Read and Write
|Medium
|A Google Drive file is shared with the entire company with read and write permissions.
|File Shared Company Wide Read Only
|Medium
|A Google Drive file is shared with the entire company with read permissions.
Data Loss Prevention (optional)
These findings will only appear if you added DLP profiles to your CASB integration.
|Finding
|Severity
|Description
|File Publicly Accessible Read and Write with DLP Profile match
|Critical
|A Google Drive file contains sensitive data that anyone on the Internet can read or write.
|File Publicly Accessible Read Only with DLP Profile match
|Critical
|A Google Drive file contains sensitive data that anyone on the Internet can read.
|File Shared Outside Company Read and Write with DLP Profile match
|Critical
|A Google Drive file contains sensitive data that user(s) outside your organization can read or write.
|File Shared Outside Company Read Only with DLP Profile match
|Critical
|A Google Drive file contains sensitive data that user(s) outside your organization can read.
|File Shared Company-Wide Read and Write with DLP Profile match
|High
|A Google Drive file contains sensitive data that all users at your organization can read or write.
|File Shared Company-Wide Read Only with DLP Profile match
|High
|A Google Drive file contains sensitive data that all users at your organization can read.