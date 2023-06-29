Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
RSS icon
View GitHub RSS Feed
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare Zero Trust on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Cloudflare Zero Trust
  3. ...
  4. ...
  5. ...
  6. Google Workspace
  7. Google Calendar

Google Calendar

The Google Calendar integration detects a variety of user security, data loss prevention, and misconfiguration risks in an integrated Google Workspace account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

​​ Integration prerequisites

​​ Integration permissions

Refer to Google Workspace integration permissions for information on which API permissions to enable.

​​ Security findings

The Google Calendar integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks.

To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.

​​ Calendar sharing

FindingSeverityDescription
Google Workspace Calendar Publicly AccessibleMediumA user’s Google Calendar is publicly accessible on the Internet that anyone can read.