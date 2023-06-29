Google Calendar
The Google Calendar integration detects a variety of user security, data loss prevention, and misconfiguration risks in an integrated Google Workspace account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.
Integration prerequisites
- A Google Workspace account with a Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus or Enterprise plan
- Super Admin privileges in Google Workspace
Integration permissions
Refer to Google Workspace integration permissions for information on which API permissions to enable.
Security findings
The Google Calendar integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks.
To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.
Calendar sharing
|Finding
|Severity
|Description
|Google Workspace Calendar Publicly Accessible
|Medium
|A user’s Google Calendar is publicly accessible on the Internet that anyone can read.