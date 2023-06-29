Google Calendar

The Google Calendar integration detects a variety of user security, data loss prevention, and misconfiguration risks in an integrated Google Workspace account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

​​ Integration prerequisites

A Google Workspace account with a Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus or Enterprise plan

Super Admin privileges External link icon Open external link in Google Workspace

​​ Integration permissions

Refer to Google Workspace integration permissions for information on which API permissions to enable.

​​ Security findings

The Google Calendar integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks.

To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.

​​ Calendar sharing