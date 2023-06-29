Cloudflare Docs
Google Admin

The Google Admin integration detects a variety of user security, data loss prevention, and misconfiguration risks in an integrated Google Workspace account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

​​ Integration prerequisites

​​ Integration permissions

Refer to Google Workspace integration permissions for information on which API permissions to enable.

​​ Security findings

The Google Admin integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks.

To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.

​​ User account settings

FindingSeverityDescription
Google Workspace Admin User 2FA DisabledCriticalAn administrator in Google Workspace does not have two-factor authentication enabled.
Google Workspace User 2FA DisabledHighA user in Google Workspace does not have two-factor authentication enabled.
Google Workspace User without Recovery EmailLowA user in Google Workspace does not have a recovery email set.
Google Workspace User without Recovery PhoneLowA user in Google Workspace does not have a recovery phone number set.

​​ Inactive or suspended users

FindingSeverityDescription
Google Workspace Admin User InactiveMediumAn administrator account in Google Workspace has not logged in for 30 days.
Google Workspace Admin User SuspendedMediumAn administrator account in Google Workspace is suspended.
Google Workspace User InactiveLowA user account in Google Workspace has not logged in for 30 days.
Google Workspace User SuspendedLowA user account in Google Workspace is suspended.

​​ Third-party apps

FindingSeverityDescription
Installed 3rd Party App with Drive AccessHighA third-party application has been granted permissions to a user’s Google Drive.
Installed 3rd Party App with Gmail AccessHighA third-party application has been granted permissions to a user’s Gmail.
Installed 3rd Party App with Google Docs AccessMediumA third-party application has been granted permissions to a user’s Google Documents.
Installed 3rd Party App with Google Slides AccessMediumA third-party application has been granted permissions to a user’s Google Slides.
Installed 3rd Party App with Google Sheets AccessMediumA third-party application has been granted permissions to a user’s Google Sheets.
Installed 3rd Party App with Google Sign In AccessLowA user has used their Google Workspace account to sign up for a third party service.