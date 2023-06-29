Google Admin

The Google Admin integration detects a variety of user security, data loss prevention, and misconfiguration risks in an integrated Google Workspace account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

​​ Integration prerequisites

A Google Workspace account with a Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus or Enterprise plan

Super Admin privileges External link icon Open external link in Google Workspace

​​ Integration permissions

Refer to Google Workspace integration permissions for information on which API permissions to enable.

​​ Security findings

The Google Admin integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks.

​​ User account settings

Finding Severity Description Google Workspace Admin User 2FA Disabled Critical An administrator in Google Workspace does not have two-factor authentication enabled. Google Workspace User 2FA Disabled High A user in Google Workspace does not have two-factor authentication enabled. Google Workspace User without Recovery Email Low A user in Google Workspace does not have a recovery email set. Google Workspace User without Recovery Phone Low A user in Google Workspace does not have a recovery phone number set.

​​ Inactive or suspended users

Finding Severity Description Google Workspace Admin User Inactive Medium An administrator account in Google Workspace has not logged in for 30 days. Google Workspace Admin User Suspended Medium An administrator account in Google Workspace is suspended. Google Workspace User Inactive Low A user account in Google Workspace has not logged in for 30 days. Google Workspace User Suspended Low A user account in Google Workspace is suspended.