The Gmail integration detects a variety of user security, data loss prevention, and misconfiguration risks in an integrated Google Workspace account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

​​ Integration prerequisites

​​ Integration permissions

Refer to Google Workspace integration permissions for information on which API permissions to enable.

​​ Security findings

The Gmail integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks.

The Gmail integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks.

​​ Gmail administrator settings

FindingSeverityDescription
Google Workspace Domain SPF Record Allows Any IP AddressHighA Google Workspace Domain SPF record allows any email to be sent from any IP address on your behalf.
Google Workspace Domain SPF Record Not PresentMediumAn SPF record does not exist for a Google Workspace Domain.
Google Workspace Domain DMARC Record Not PresentMediumA DMARC record does not exist for a Google Workspace Domain.
Google Workspace Domain DMARC Not EnforcedMediumA DMARC record for a Google Workspace Domain is not enforced.
Google Workspace Domain DMARC Not Enforced for SubdomainsMediumA DMARC record for a Google Workspace Subdomain is not configured to quarantine or reject messages that fail authentication.
Google Workspace Domain DMARC Only Partially EnforcedMediumA DMARC record for a Google Workspace Domain is not configured to quarantine or reject messages that fail authentication.

​​ Email forwarding

FindingSeverityDescription
Google Workspace User Delegates Email AccessHighA user has delegated access to their inbox to another party. Delegates can read, send, and delete messages on the user’s behalf.