Gmail

The Gmail integration detects a variety of user security, data loss prevention, and misconfiguration risks in an integrated Google Workspace account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

​​ Integration prerequisites

A Google Workspace account with a Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus or Enterprise plan

Super Admin privileges External link icon Open external link in Google Workspace

​​ Integration permissions

Refer to Google Workspace integration permissions for information on which API permissions to enable.

​​ Security findings

The Gmail integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks.

To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.

​​ Gmail administrator settings

Finding Severity Description Google Workspace Domain SPF Record Allows Any IP Address High A Google Workspace Domain SPF record allows any email to be sent from any IP address on your behalf. Google Workspace Domain SPF Record Not Present Medium An SPF record does not exist for a Google Workspace Domain. Google Workspace Domain DMARC Record Not Present Medium A DMARC record does not exist for a Google Workspace Domain. Google Workspace Domain DMARC Not Enforced Medium A DMARC record for a Google Workspace Domain is not enforced. Google Workspace Domain DMARC Not Enforced for Subdomains Medium A DMARC record for a Google Workspace Subdomain is not configured to quarantine or reject messages that fail authentication. Google Workspace Domain DMARC Only Partially Enforced Medium A DMARC record for a Google Workspace Domain is not configured to quarantine or reject messages that fail authentication.

​​ Email forwarding