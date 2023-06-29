Gmail
The Gmail integration detects a variety of user security, data loss prevention, and misconfiguration risks in an integrated Google Workspace account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.
Integration prerequisites
- A Google Workspace account with a Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus or Enterprise plan
- Super Admin privileges in Google Workspace
Integration permissions
Refer to Google Workspace integration permissions for information on which API permissions to enable.
Security findings
The Gmail integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks.
Gmail administrator settings
|Finding
|Severity
|Description
|Google Workspace Domain SPF Record Allows Any IP Address
|High
|A Google Workspace Domain SPF record allows any email to be sent from any IP address on your behalf.
|Google Workspace Domain SPF Record Not Present
|Medium
|An SPF record does not exist for a Google Workspace Domain.
|Google Workspace Domain DMARC Record Not Present
|Medium
|A DMARC record does not exist for a Google Workspace Domain.
|Google Workspace Domain DMARC Not Enforced
|Medium
|A DMARC record for a Google Workspace Domain is not enforced.
|Google Workspace Domain DMARC Not Enforced for Subdomains
|Medium
|A DMARC record for a Google Workspace Subdomain is not configured to quarantine or reject messages that fail authentication.
|Google Workspace Domain DMARC Only Partially Enforced
|Medium
|A DMARC record for a Google Workspace Domain is not configured to quarantine or reject messages that fail authentication.
Email forwarding
|Finding
|Severity
|Description
|Google Workspace User Delegates Email Access
|High
|A user has delegated access to their inbox to another party. Delegates can read, send, and delete messages on the user’s behalf.