Google Workspace

The Google Workspace integration detects a variety of user security, data loss prevention, and misconfiguration risks in an integrated Google Workspace account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

​​ Integration prerequisites

A Google Workspace account with a Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus or Enterprise plan.

Super Admin privileges External link icon Open external link in Google Workspace.

​​ Integration permissions

For the Google Workspace integration to function, CASB requires the following API scopes for access:

https://www.googleapis.com/auth/admin.directory.domain.readonly https://www.googleapis.com/auth/admin.directory.user.readonly https://www.googleapis.com/auth/admin.directory.user.security https://www.googleapis.com/auth/calendar https://www.googleapis.com/auth/cloud-platform.read-only https://www.googleapis.com/auth/drive.readonly https://www.googleapis.com/auth/gmail.settings.basic

These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission, refer to the Google Workspace Admin SDK Directory API External link icon Open external link .

​​ Security findings

The Google Workspace integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level .

​​ User account settings

Users who did not enable two-factor authentication (2FA) or set a recovery email run the risk of having their accounts compromised. This puts your entire organization at risk should a bad actor gain access to the user’s account.

Finding Severity Google Workspace Admin User 2FA Disabled Critical Google Workspace User 2FA Disabled High Google Workspace User without Recovery Email Low Google Workspace User without Recovery Phone Low

​​ Inactive or suspended users

Having inactive or suspended users in your Google Workspace account may present potential compliance violations (for example, employee offboarding violations). Inactive users also increase the risk of account misuse should someone else gain access to their account.

Finding Severity Google Workspace Admin User Inactive Medium Google Workspace User Inactive Low Google Workspace Admin User Suspended Medium Google Workspace User Suspended Low

​​ File sharing

Get alerted when files, folders, and calendars in your Google Workspace have their permissions changed to a less secure setting, including Anyone with the link.

Finding Severity File Publicly Accessible Read and Write Critical File Publicly Accessible Read Only High File Shared Outside Company Read and Write High File Shared Outside Company Read Only Medium File Shared Company Wide Read and Write Medium File Shared Company Wide Read Only Medium Google Workspace Calendar Publicly Accessible Medium

Identify and get alerted about the third-party apps that have access to at least one service in your Google Workspace domain. Additionally, receive information about which services are being accessed and by whom to get full visibility into Shadow IT.

Finding Severity Installed 3rd Party App with Drive Access High Installed 3rd Party App with Gmail Access High Installed 3rd Party App with Google Docs Access Medium Installed 3rd Party App with Google Slides Access Medium Installed 3rd Party App with Google Sheets Access Medium Installed 3rd Party App with Google Sign In Access Low

​​ Gmail admin settings

Discover suspicious or insecure email configurations in your Google Workspace domain. Missing SPF and DMARC records make it easier for bad actors to spoof email, while SPF records configured to another domain can be a potential warning sign of malicious activity.

Finding Severity Google Workspace Domain SPF Record Allows Any IP Address High Google Workspace Domain SPF Record Not Present Medium Google Workspace Domain DMARC Record Not Present Medium Google Workspace Domain DMARC Not Enforced Medium Google Workspace Domain DMARC Not Enforced for Subdomains Medium Google Workspace Domain DMARC Only Partially Enforced Medium

​​ Email forwarding

Get alerted when users set their email to be forwarded externally. This can either be a sign of unauthorized activity, or an employee unknowingly sending potentially sensitive information to a personal email.