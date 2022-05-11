Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Google Workspace

The Google Workspace integration detects a variety of user security, data loss prevention, and misconfiguration risks in an integrated Google Workspace account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

Integration prerequisites

Integration permissions

For the Google Workspace integration to function, CASB requires the following API scopes for access:

https://www.googleapis.com/auth/admin.directory.domain.readonly https://www.googleapis.com/auth/admin.directory.user.readonly https://www.googleapis.com/auth/admin.directory.user.security https://www.googleapis.com/auth/calendar https://www.googleapis.com/auth/cloud-platform.read-only https://www.googleapis.com/auth/drive.readonly https://www.googleapis.com/auth/gmail.settings.basic

These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission, refer to the Google Workspace Admin SDK Directory API.

Security findings

The Google Workspace integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level .

User account settings

Users who did not enable two-factor authentication (2FA) or set a recovery email run the risk of having their accounts compromised. This puts your entire organization at risk should a bad actor gain access to the user’s account.

FindingSeverity
Google Workspace Admin User 2FA DisabledCritical
Google Workspace User 2FA DisabledHigh
Google Workspace User without Recovery EmailLow
Google Workspace User without Recovery PhoneLow

Inactive or suspended users

Having inactive or suspended users in your Google Workspace account may present potential compliance violations (for example, employee offboarding violations). Inactive users also increase the risk of account misuse should someone else gain access to their account.

FindingSeverity
Google Workspace Admin User InactiveMedium
Google Workspace User InactiveLow
Google Workspace Admin User SuspendedMedium
Google Workspace User SuspendedLow

File sharing

Get alerted when files, folders, and calendars in your Google Workspace have their permissions changed to a less secure setting, including Anyone with the link.

FindingSeverity
File Publicly Accessible Read and WriteCritical
File Publicly Accessible Read OnlyHigh
File Shared Outside Company Read and WriteHigh
File Shared Outside Company Read OnlyMedium
File Shared Company Wide Read and WriteMedium
File Shared Company Wide Read OnlyMedium
Google Workspace Calendar Publicly AccessibleMedium

Third-party apps

Identify and get alerted about the third-party apps that have access to at least one service in your Google Workspace domain. Additionally, receive information about which services are being accessed and by whom to get full visibility into Shadow IT.

FindingSeverity
Installed 3rd Party App with Drive AccessHigh
Installed 3rd Party App with Gmail AccessHigh
Installed 3rd Party App with Google Docs AccessMedium
Installed 3rd Party App with Google Slides AccessMedium
Installed 3rd Party App with Google Sheets AccessMedium
Installed 3rd Party App with Google Sign In AccessLow

Gmail admin settings

Discover suspicious or insecure email configurations in your Google Workspace domain. Missing SPF and DMARC records make it easier for bad actors to spoof email, while SPF records configured to another domain can be a potential warning sign of malicious activity.

FindingSeverity
Google Workspace Domain SPF Record Allows Any IP AddressHigh
Google Workspace Domain SPF Record Not PresentMedium
Google Workspace Domain DMARC Record Not PresentMedium
Google Workspace Domain DMARC Not EnforcedMedium
Google Workspace Domain DMARC Not Enforced for SubdomainsMedium
Google Workspace Domain DMARC Only Partially EnforcedMedium

Email forwarding

Get alerted when users set their email to be forwarded externally. This can either be a sign of unauthorized activity, or an employee unknowingly sending potentially sensitive information to a personal email.

FindingSeverity
Google Workspace User Delegates Email AccessHigh