GitHub

The GitHub integration detects a variety of user security, data loss prevention, and misconfiguration risks in an integrated GitHub Organization that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

​​ Integration prerequisites

A GitHub account with a Free, Pro, or Enterprise plan

Membership to a GitHub Organization with Owner or GitHub App manager permissions

​​ Integration permissions

For the GitHub integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following GitHub API permissions:

Permission Access Description Administration Read-only View basic administrative information from the account. Members Read-only View metadata on organization members Metadata Read-only View metadata surrounding an organization’s assets, excluding sensitive private repository information. Organization administration Read-only View information on organization settings

These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission, refer to the GitHub App permissions reference External link icon Open external link .

​​ Security findings

The GitHub integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks.

​​ Repository access

Finding Severity Description Repository publicly accessible Critical A repository has its visibility set to Public . Repository with outside collaborator Medium A user outside of the organization has access to a repository. Public repository without security policy Medium A publicly-accessible repository does not have a security policy enabled. Repository with deploy key older than 180 days Low A repository deploy key has not been rotated in 180 days or more.

​​ Branches and merges

Finding Severity Description Repository Default Branch does not have Branch Protection rules High A repository’s default branch does not have any branch protection rules enabled. Default Branch Protection does not have PR Review required High A repository’s default branch does not have a Require pull request reviews before merging rule. Default Branch Protection does not have forced pushes disabled Medium A repository’s default branch has enabled Allow force pushes. Default Branch Protection does not have stale PR approvals disabled Medium A repository’s default branch does not have a Dismiss stale pull request approvals when new commits are pushed rule. Default Branch Protection does not have admin restrictions Low A repository’s default branch does not have a Do not allow bypassing the above settings rule for administrators. Default Branch Protection does not have deletions disabled Low A repository’s default branch has enabled Allow deletions. Default Branch Protection does not have status check failures disabled Low A repository’s default branch does not have a Require status checks to pass before merging rule.

Learn more about GitHub branch protection rules External link icon Open external link .

Finding Severity Description Repository Dependency with Critical vulnerability Critical A dependency used in a repository has a critical severity vulnerability. Repository Dependency with High vulnerability High A dependency used in a repository has a high severity vulnerability. Repository Dependency with Medium vulnerability Medium A dependency used in a repository has a medium severity vulnerability. Repository Dependency with Low vulnerability Low A dependency used in a repository has a low severity vulnerability.

Learn more about GitHub Dependabot alerts External link icon Open external link .

​​ User accounts