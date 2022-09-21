GitHub
The GitHub integration detects a variety of user security, data loss prevention, and misconfiguration risks in an integrated GitHub Organization that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.
Integration prerequisites
- A GitHub account with a Free, Pro, or Enterprise plan
- Membership to a GitHub Organization with Owner or GitHub App manager permissions
Integration permissions
For the GitHub integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following GitHub API permissions:
|Permission
|Access
|Description
|Administration
Read-only
|View basic administrative information from the account.
|Members
Read-only
|View metadata on organization members
|Metadata
Read-only
|View metadata surrounding an organization’s assets, excluding sensitive private repository information.
|Organization administration
Read-only
|View information on organization settings
These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission, refer to the GitHub App permissions reference.
Security findings
The GitHub integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks.
Repository access
|Finding
|Severity
|Description
|Repository publicly accessible
|Critical
|A repository has its visibility set to
Public.
|Repository with outside collaborator
|Medium
|A user outside of the organization has access to a repository.
|Public repository without security policy
|Medium
|A publicly-accessible repository does not have a security policy enabled.
|Repository with deploy key older than 180 days
|Low
|A repository deploy key has not been rotated in 180 days or more.
Branches and merges
|Finding
|Severity
|Description
|Repository Default Branch does not have Branch Protection rules
|High
|A repository’s default branch does not have any branch protection rules enabled.
|Default Branch Protection does not have PR Review required
|High
|A repository’s default branch does not have a Require pull request reviews before merging rule.
|Default Branch Protection does not have forced pushes disabled
|Medium
|A repository’s default branch has enabled Allow force pushes.
|Default Branch Protection does not have stale PR approvals disabled
|Medium
|A repository’s default branch does not have a Dismiss stale pull request approvals when new commits are pushed rule.
|Default Branch Protection does not have admin restrictions
|Low
|A repository’s default branch does not have a Do not allow bypassing the above settings rule for administrators.
|Default Branch Protection does not have deletions disabled
|Low
|A repository’s default branch has enabled Allow deletions.
|Default Branch Protection does not have status check failures disabled
|Low
|A repository’s default branch does not have a Require status checks to pass before merging rule.
Learn more about GitHub branch protection rules.
Dependencies
|Finding
|Severity
|Description
|Repository Dependency with Critical vulnerability
|Critical
|A dependency used in a repository has a critical severity vulnerability.
|Repository Dependency with High vulnerability
|High
|A dependency used in a repository has a high severity vulnerability.
|Repository Dependency with Medium vulnerability
|Medium
|A dependency used in a repository has a medium severity vulnerability.
|Repository Dependency with Low vulnerability
|Low
|A dependency used in a repository has a low severity vulnerability.
Learn more about GitHub Dependabot alerts.
User accounts
|Finding
|Severity
|Description
|Organization 2FA disabled
|Critical
|An organization does not have its organization-wide two-factor authentication (2FA) requirement enabled.
|Organization Member without 2FA
|Medium
|A member of the organization does not have two-factor authentication (2FA) enabled.