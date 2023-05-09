Dropbox

The Dropbox integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Dropbox account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

​​ Integration prerequisites

A Dropbox Business plan (Standard, Advanced, Enterprise, or Education)

Access to a Dropbox Business account with Team admin permissions

​​ Integration permissions

For the Dropbox integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following Dropbox permissions via an OAuth 2.0 app:

account_info.read

files.metadata.read

files.content.read

sharing.read

team_info.read

team_data.member

team_data.governance.write

team_data.governance.read

files.team_metadata.read

members.read

groups.read

sessions.list

These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission, refer to the Dropbox API Permissions documentation External link icon Open external link .

​​ Security findings

The Dropbox integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.

​​ File and folder sharing

Identify files and folders that have been shared in a potentially insecure fashion.

Finding Severity Dropbox file publicly accessible with edit access Critical Dropbox file shared team-wide with edit access High Dropbox file publicly accessible with view access High Dropbox folder publicly accessible High Dropbox shared link create policy set to default ‘Public’ High Dropbox file shared team-wide with view access Medium Dropbox shared folder policy set to default ‘Anyone’ Medium Dropbox group creation policy set to ‘Admins and Members’ Medium Dropbox folder join policy set to ‘Can join folders shared by Anyone’ Medium Dropbox folder member policy set to ‘Can share folders with Anyone’ Medium Dropbox folder shared company-wide Medium Dropbox shared link create policy set to default ‘Team-wide’ Low

​​ Suspicious applications

Detect when suspicious Dropbox applications are linked by members.

Finding Severity Suspicious Dropbox application linked by member High

​​ User access and account misconfigurations

Flag user access issues, including users misusing accounts or not following best practices.