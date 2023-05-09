Dropbox
The Dropbox integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Dropbox account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.
Integration prerequisites
- A Dropbox Business plan (Standard, Advanced, Enterprise, or Education)
- Access to a Dropbox Business account with Team admin permissions
Integration permissions
For the Dropbox integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following Dropbox permissions via an OAuth 2.0 app:
account_info.read
files.metadata.read
files.content.read
sharing.read
team_info.read
team_data.member
team_data.governance.write
team_data.governance.read
files.team_metadata.read
members.read
groups.read
sessions.list
These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission, refer to the Dropbox API Permissions documentation.
Security findings
The Dropbox integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.
To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.
File and folder sharing
Identify files and folders that have been shared in a potentially insecure fashion.
|Finding
|Severity
|Dropbox file publicly accessible with edit access
|Critical
|Dropbox file shared team-wide with edit access
|High
|Dropbox file publicly accessible with view access
|High
|Dropbox folder publicly accessible
|High
|Dropbox shared link create policy set to default ‘Public’
|High
|Dropbox file shared team-wide with view access
|Medium
|Dropbox shared folder policy set to default ‘Anyone’
|Medium
|Dropbox group creation policy set to ‘Admins and Members’
|Medium
|Dropbox folder join policy set to ‘Can join folders shared by Anyone’
|Medium
|Dropbox folder member policy set to ‘Can share folders with Anyone’
|Medium
|Dropbox folder shared company-wide
|Medium
|Dropbox shared link create policy set to default ‘Team-wide’
|Low
Suspicious applications
Detect when suspicious Dropbox applications are linked by members.
|Finding
|Severity
|Suspicious Dropbox application linked by member
|High
User access and account misconfigurations
Flag user access issues, including users misusing accounts or not following best practices.
|Finding
|Severity
|Dropbox user with admin permissions and unverified secondary email
|Medium
|Dropbox user with admin permissions and restricted directory access
|Medium
|Dropbox user with unverified email
|Medium
|Invited Dropbox user
|Low
|Suspended Dropbox user
|Low
|Dropbox user with secondary email configured
|Low