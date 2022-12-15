Box

The Box integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Box account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

​​ Integration prerequisites

A Box account on a Business plan (Business, Business Plus, Enterprise, Enterprise Plus)

Access to a Box Business account with Admin permission

​​ Integration permissions

For the Box integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following Box permissions via an OAuth 2.0 app:

Read all files and folders stored in Box

These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about the permission, refer to the Box Scopes documentation External link icon Open external link .

​​ Security findings

The Box integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

​​ File sharing

Identify files and folders that have been shared in a potentially insecure fashion.

Finding Severity Box File publicly accessible read only High Box File publicly accessible read write Critical Box File shared company wide read only Medium Box File shared company wide read write High Box File shared company wide with high download count Medium Box File shared company wide with high view count Low Box Folder publicly accessible read only Medium Box Folder publicly accessible read write High Box Folder shared company wide read only Low Box Folder shared company wide read write Medium Box Folder that can be shared by anyone Medium Box Folder with external email upload access Low Box File larger than 2GB Low Box publicly accessible file with high download count High Box publicly accessible file with high view count Medium Box Shared folder with high download count Medium Box Shared folder with high view count Low

​​ User access

Flag user access issues, including account misuse and users not following best practices.

Finding Severity Box Admin not required to use 2FA High Box Inactive Admin user Medium Box Inactive user Low Box User allowed to collaborate with external users Low Box User not required to use 2FA Medium Box User with email alias configured Low Box User with unconfirmed notification email Low

​​ Account misconfigurations

Discover account and admin-level settings that have been configured in a potentially insecure way.