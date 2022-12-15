Box
The Box integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Box account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.
Integration prerequisites
A Box account on a Business plan (Business, Business Plus, Enterprise, Enterprise Plus)
Access to a Box Business account with Admin permission
Integration permissions
For the Box integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following Box permissions via an OAuth 2.0 app:
Read all files and folders stored in Box
These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about the permission, refer to the Box Scopes documentation.
Security findings
The Box integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.
File sharing
Identify files and folders that have been shared in a potentially insecure fashion.
|Finding
|Severity
|Box File publicly accessible read only
|High
|Box File publicly accessible read write
|Critical
|Box File shared company wide read only
|Medium
|Box File shared company wide read write
|High
|Box File shared company wide with high download count
|Medium
|Box File shared company wide with high view count
|Low
|Box Folder publicly accessible read only
|Medium
|Box Folder publicly accessible read write
|High
|Box Folder shared company wide read only
|Low
|Box Folder shared company wide read write
|Medium
|Box Folder that can be shared by anyone
|Medium
|Box Folder with external email upload access
|Low
|Box File larger than 2GB
|Low
|Box publicly accessible file with high download count
|High
|Box publicly accessible file with high view count
|Medium
|Box Shared folder with high download count
|Medium
|Box Shared folder with high view count
|Low
User access
Flag user access issues, including account misuse and users not following best practices.
|Finding
|Severity
|Box Admin not required to use 2FA
|High
|Box Inactive Admin user
|Medium
|Box Inactive user
|Low
|Box User allowed to collaborate with external users
|Low
|Box User not required to use 2FA
|Medium
|Box User with email alias configured
|Low
|Box User with unconfirmed notification email
|Low
Account misconfigurations
Discover account and admin-level settings that have been configured in a potentially insecure way.
|Finding
|Severity
|Box Active Webhook
|Low