Bitbucket Cloud

The Bitbucket Cloud integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Bitbucket Cloud Cloud account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

Integration prerequisites

  • A Bitbucket Cloud plan (Free, Standard, Premium, Enterprise)
  • Access to a Bitbucket Cloud account with Site admin and/or Organization admin permissions

Integration permissions

For the Bitbucket Cloud integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following permission scopes via an OAuth 2.0 app:

  • account
  • email
  • issue
  • pipeline
  • project
  • project:admin
  • pullrequest
  • repository
  • repository:admin
  • runner
  • snippet
  • webhook
  • wiki

These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission scope, refer to the Atlassian scopes documentation.

Security findings

The Bitbucket Cloud integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.

Repository security

Flag repository issues, including branch protection, access, and update frequency.

Finding typeFindingTypeIDSeverity
Bitbucket Cloud: Repository is publicly accessiblebe273f0a-678e-49af-b9f8-8f3913acef97Critical
Bitbucket Cloud: Repository Default Branch Protection does not have PR Review Required6ad95c13-0d13-4595-bc76-bd86f4eba4b9High
Bitbucket Cloud: Repository has no Default Branch Protection324f2014-4d4b-4aa6-89a8-72a6c7da09d7Medium
Bitbucket Cloud: Repository not updated in 12+ monthsa1bd3076-a68d-492e-9947-a01e15a4d1b3Medium
Bitbucket Cloud: Repository Default Branch Protection does not disable direct pushes for all users/groupsc60a7b00-1592-429a-8a32-d58101e4551fMedium
Bitbucket Cloud: Repository Default Branch Protection does not have Stale PR Approvals Disabled738c9839-5e1e-4048-85a3-7935ec4c647aMedium
Bitbucket Cloud: Repository Default Branch Protection does not have Force Pushes Disabled4c52f441-0c24-4dbd-8f5e-0e5b829ee8e2Medium
Bitbucket Cloud: Repository Default Branch Protection does not require passing builds to mergeafe4a27e-ee01-4ebe-914c-d480ac49a5c2Low
Bitbucket Cloud: Repository Default Branch Protection allows branch deletion86411562-4b85-4677-b048-7887cc5b1567Low
Bitbucket Cloud: Repository Default Branch Protection does not enforce merge checks64440d40-91de-4d13-9280-d5afa418ccf0Low
Bitbucket Cloud: Key is older than 180 days0a135600-a109-434f-877c-1a6594dcd76dLow
