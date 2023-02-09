Atlassian Jira

The Atlassian Jira integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Atlassian Jira Cloud account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable. At this time, the CASB integration for Jira is only compatible with Jira Cloud accounts. Support for Jira Data Center will come at a future date.

​​ Integration prerequisites

A Jira Cloud plan (Free, Standard, Premium, Enterprise)

Access to a Jira Cloud account with Site admin and/or Organization admin permissions

​​ Integration permissions

For the Jira Cloud integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following permissions via an OAuth 2.0 app:

read:jira-work

read:jira-user

These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission, refer to the Atlassian scopes documentation External link icon Open external link .

​​ Security findings

The Jira Cloud integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.

​​ Access security

Flag user and third-party app access issues, including account misuse and users not following best practices.

Finding Severity Active Jira user with unknown account type Low Active third-party app with access Low Inactive third-party app with access Low Inactive Jira user Low

​​ File security

Identify files that could be potentially problematic and worth deeper investigation.