Atlassian Jira
The Atlassian Jira integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Atlassian Jira Cloud account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.
Integration prerequisites
A Jira Cloud plan (Free, Standard, Premium, Enterprise)
Access to a Jira Cloud account with Site admin and/or Organization admin permissions
Integration permissions
For the Jira Cloud integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following permissions via an OAuth 2.0 app:
read:jira-work
read:jira-user
These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission, refer to the Atlassian scopes documentation.
Security findings
The Jira Cloud integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.
To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.
Access security
Flag user and third-party app access issues, including account misuse and users not following best practices.
|Finding
|Severity
|Active Jira user with unknown account type
|Low
|Active third-party app with access
|Low
|Inactive third-party app with access
|Low
|Inactive Jira user
|Low
File security
Identify files that could be potentially problematic and worth deeper investigation.
|Finding
|Severity
|Jira Issue attachment over 512 MB
|Medium