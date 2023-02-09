Cloudflare Docs
  6. Atlassian Jira

The Atlassian Jira integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Atlassian Jira Cloud account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

​​ Integration prerequisites

  • A Jira Cloud plan (Free, Standard, Premium, Enterprise)

  • Access to a Jira Cloud account with Site admin and/or Organization admin permissions

​​ Integration permissions

For the Jira Cloud integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following permissions via an OAuth 2.0 app:

  • read:jira-work
  • read:jira-user

These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission, refer to the Atlassian scopes documentation.

​​ Security findings

The Jira Cloud integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.

​​ Access security

Flag user and third-party app access issues, including account misuse and users not following best practices.

FindingSeverity
Active Jira user with unknown account typeLow
Active third-party app with accessLow
Inactive third-party app with accessLow
Inactive Jira userLow

​​ File security

Identify files that could be potentially problematic and worth deeper investigation.

FindingSeverity
Jira Issue attachment over 512 MBMedium