The Atlassian Confluence integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Atlassian Confluence Cloud account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.
Integration prerequisites
A Confluence Cloud plan (Free, Standard, Premium, Enterprise)
Access to a Confluence Cloud account with Site admin and/or Organization admin permissions
Integration permissions
For the Confluence Cloud integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following permissions via an OAuth 2.0 app:
read:confluence-space.summary
read:confluence-props
read:confluence-content.all
read:confluence-content.summary
read:confluence-content.permission
read:confluence-user
read:confluence-groups
These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission, refer to the Atlassian scopes documentation.
Security findings
The Confluence Cloud integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.
Access security
Flag user and third-party app access issues, including account misuse, sharing security, and users not following best practices.
|Finding
|Severity
|Unknown or anonymous user with edit access to content
|Critical
|Unknown or anonymous user with edit access to space
|High
|External collaborators with edit access to content
|Medium
|External collaborators with edit access to space
|Medium
|Third-party app with edit access to content
|Medium
|Third-party app with edit access to space
|Medium
|External collaborator with access
|Medium
|External collaborators with content access
|Medium
|Third-party app with content access
|Low
|Unknown or anonymous user with access
|Low