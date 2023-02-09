Atlassian Confluence

The Atlassian Confluence integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Atlassian Confluence Cloud account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable. At this time, the CASB integration for Confluence is only compatible with Confluence Cloud accounts. Support for Confluence Data Center will come at a future date.

​​ Integration prerequisites

A Confluence Cloud plan (Free, Standard, Premium, Enterprise)

Access to a Confluence Cloud account with Site admin and/or Organization admin permissions

​​ Integration permissions

For the Confluence Cloud integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following permissions via an OAuth 2.0 app:

read:confluence-space.summary

read:confluence-props

read:confluence-content.all

read:confluence-content.summary

read:confluence-content.permission

read:confluence-user

read:confluence-groups

These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission, refer to the Atlassian scopes documentation External link icon Open external link .

​​ Security findings

The Confluence Cloud integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.

​​ Access security

Flag user and third-party app access issues, including account misuse, sharing security, and users not following best practices.