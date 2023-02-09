Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Atlassian Confluence

The Atlassian Confluence integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Atlassian Confluence Cloud account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

​​ Integration prerequisites

  • A Confluence Cloud plan (Free, Standard, Premium, Enterprise)

  • Access to a Confluence Cloud account with Site admin and/or Organization admin permissions

​​ Integration permissions

For the Confluence Cloud integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following permissions via an OAuth 2.0 app:

  • read:confluence-space.summary
  • read:confluence-props
  • read:confluence-content.all
  • read:confluence-content.summary
  • read:confluence-content.permission
  • read:confluence-user
  • read:confluence-groups

These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission, refer to the Atlassian scopes documentation.

​​ Security findings

The Confluence Cloud integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.

​​ Access security

Flag user and third-party app access issues, including account misuse, sharing security, and users not following best practices.

FindingSeverity
Unknown or anonymous user with edit access to contentCritical
Unknown or anonymous user with edit access to spaceHigh
External collaborators with edit access to contentMedium
External collaborators with edit access to spaceMedium
Third-party app with edit access to contentMedium
Third-party app with edit access to spaceMedium
External collaborator with accessMedium
External collaborators with content accessMedium
Third-party app with content accessLow
Unknown or anonymous user with accessLow