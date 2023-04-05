Scan SaaS applications with DLP

Requires Cloudflare CASB and Cloudflare DLP.

You can use Cloudflare Data Loss Prevention (DLP) to discover if files stored in your SaaS application contain sensitive data. To perform DLP scans in a SaaS app, first configure a DLP profile with the data patterns you want to detect, then enable those profiles in a CASB integration.

​​ Configure a DLP profile

Refer to the DLP documentation.

​​ Enable DLP scans in CASB

​​ Add a new integration

In the Zero Trust dashboard External link icon Open external link , go to CASB > Integrations. Select Add integration and choose a supported integration . During the setup process, you will be prompted to select DLP profiles for the integration. Select Save integration.

CASB will scan every publicly accessible file in the integration for text that matches the DLP profile. The initial scan may take up to a few hours to complete.

​​ Modify an existing integration

In the Zero Trust dashboard External link icon Open external link , go to CASB > Integrations. Choose a supported integration and select Configure. Under DLP profiles, select the profiles that you want the integration to scan for. Select Save integration.

If you enable a DLP profile from the Manage integrations page, CASB will only scan publicly accessible files that have had a modification event since enabling the DLP profile. Modification events include changes to the following attributes:

Contents of the file

Name of the file

Visibility of the file (only if changed to publicly accessible)

Owner of the file

Location of the file (for example, moved to a different folder)

In order to scan historical data, you must enable the DLP profile during the integration setup flow.

​​ Supported integrations

DLP will only scan: