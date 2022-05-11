Scan SaaS applications

Cloudflare’s API-driven Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) scans SaaS applications for misconfigurations, unauthorized user activity, shadow IT, and other data security issues that can occur after a user has successfully logged in.

When you integrate a third-party SaaS application with Cloudflare CASB, you allow CASB to make API calls to the application and read relevant data on your behalf. The CASB integration permissions are read-only and follow the least privileged model. In other words, only the minimum access required to perform a scan is granted.

Before you can integrate a SaaS application with CASB, your SaaS account must meet certain requirements. To view the prerequisites and permissions for your application, refer to its integration guide .

​​ Add an integration

In the Zero Trust Dashboard External link icon Open external link , navigate to CASB > Integrations. Click Add integration. Browse the available SaaS integrations and click the application you would like to add. Follow the step-by-step integration instructions in the UI. To run your first scan, click Save integration. You will be redirected to the Findings page to see an in-depth listing of issues found.

After the first scan, CASB will automatically scan your application on a frequent basis to keep up with any changes. Due to each application having their own set of requirements, scan intervals will vary, but the frequency is typically between every 1 hour and every 24 hours.

​​ View security findings

In the Zero Trust Dashboard External link icon Open external link , navigate to CASB > Findings. You will see a list of all security issues detected.

​​ Severity levels

Findings, or security issues detected from an integration, are tagged with one of the following severity levels:

Critical suggests the finding is something your team should act on today.

suggests the finding is something your team should act on today. High suggests the finding is something your team should act on this week.

suggests the finding is something your team should act on this week. Medium suggests the finding should be reviewed sometime this month.

suggests the finding should be reviewed sometime this month. Low suggests the finding is informational or part of a scheduled review process.

​​ Pause an integration

In the Zero Trust Dashboard External link icon Open external link , navigate to CASB > Integrations. Identify the integration for which you would like to pause and click Manage. To stop scanning the application, click Pause.

You can resume application scanning at any time by clicking Resume.

​​ Delete an integration

When you delete an integration, all keys and OAuth data will be deleted. This means you cannot restore a deleted integration or its scanned data.