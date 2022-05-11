Scan SaaS applications
Cloudflare’s API-driven Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) scans SaaS applications for misconfigurations, unauthorized user activity, shadow IT, and other data security issues that can occur after a user has successfully logged in.
When you integrate a third-party SaaS application with Cloudflare CASB, you allow CASB to make API calls to the application and read relevant data on your behalf. The CASB integration permissions are read-only and follow the least privileged model. In other words, only the minimum access required to perform a scan is granted.
Prerequisites
Before you can integrate a SaaS application with CASB, your SaaS account must meet certain requirements. To view the prerequisites and permissions for your application, refer to its integration guide .
Add an integration
- In the Zero Trust Dashboard, navigate to CASB > Integrations.
- Click Add integration.
- Browse the available SaaS integrations and click the application you would like to add.
- Follow the step-by-step integration instructions in the UI.
- To run your first scan, click Save integration. You will be redirected to the Findings page to see an in-depth listing of issues found.
After the first scan, CASB will automatically scan your application on a frequent basis to keep up with any changes. Due to each application having their own set of requirements, scan intervals will vary, but the frequency is typically between every 1 hour and every 24 hours.
View security findings
In the Zero Trust Dashboard, navigate to CASB > Findings. You will see a list of all security issues detected.
Severity levels
Findings, or security issues detected from an integration, are tagged with one of the following severity levels:
- Critical suggests the finding is something your team should act on today.
- High suggests the finding is something your team should act on this week.
- Medium suggests the finding should be reviewed sometime this month.
- Low suggests the finding is informational or part of a scheduled review process.
Pause an integration
- In the Zero Trust Dashboard, navigate to CASB > Integrations.
- Identify the integration for which you would like to pause and click Manage.
- To stop scanning the application, click Pause.
You can resume application scanning at any time by clicking Resume.
Delete an integration
- In the Zero Trust Dashboard, navigate to CASB > Integrations.
- Identify the integration for which you would like to delete and click Manage.
- Click Delete.