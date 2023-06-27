Customize an application

You can customize the pages your end users will see when trying to reach applications behind Cloudflare Access.

​​ Login page

To change the appearance of your Access login page:

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > Custom Pages. Find the Login page setting and select Customize. Give the login page the look and feel of your organization by adding: Your organization’s name

A logo

A custom header and footer

A preferred background color Any changes you make will be reflected in real time in the Preview card. Once you are satisfied with your customization, select Save.

The login page is now updated for all of your Access applications.

​​ Block page

You can display a custom block page when users fail to authenticate to an Access application. To customize the page that users see when they are blocked by a Gateway firewall policy, refer to Gateway block page.

To create a custom block page for Access:

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > Custom Pages. Find the Custom Pages setting and select Manage. Select Add a page template. Enter a unique name for the block page. Select Failed identity provider check. Copy the Required script. In Custom HTML, enter the HTML code for your custom page and paste the required script into the HTML body. For example, <! DOCTYPE html > < html > < body > < h1 > Access denied. </ h1 > < p > To obtain access, contact your IT administrator. </ p > < script > const d = new Date ( ) ; document . getElementById ( "demo" ) . innerHTML = d ; </ script > </ body > </ html > To check the appearance of your custom page, select Download and open the HTML file in a browser. Once you are satisfied with your custom page, select Save.

You can now select this block page when you configure an Access application. Each application can have a different block page.