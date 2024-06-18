Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Connect to ServiceNow through Access (SAML)

This guide covers how to configure ServiceNow as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

​​ Prerequisites

  • Admin access to a ServiceNow account.
  • a SAML identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust

​​ 1. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Access > Applications.
  2. Select Add an application > SaaS > Select.
  3. For Application, type ServiceNow and select the textbox that appears below.
  4. For the authentication protocol, select SAML.
  5. Select Add application.
  6. Fill in the following fields:
    • Entity ID: https://<INSTANCE-NAME>.service-now.com
    • Assertion Consumer Service URL: https://<INSTANCE-NAME>.service-now.com/navpage.do
    • Name ID format: Email
  7. Copy the SAML Metadata endpoint.
  8. Select Save configuration.
  9. Configure Access policies for the application.
  10. Select Done.

​​ 2. Add the Multiple Provider Single Sign-On Installer Plugin to ServiceNow

  1. In ServiceNow, select All.
  2. In the search bar, enter System Applications, and under All Available Applications select All.
  3. In the search bar, enter Integration - Multiple Provider Single Sign-On Installer.
  4. Select Install.
  5. Ensure that Install now is selected, and select Install.

​​ 3. Add and Test a SAML SSO provider in ServiceNow

  1. Select All.
  2. In the search bar enter Multi-Provider SSO, and select Identity Providers.
  3. Select New > SAML.
  4. In the pop-up, ensure that URL is selected.
  5. Paste the SAML Metadata endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust in the empty field.
  6. Select Import.
  7. (Optional) Change the Name field to a more recognizable name.
  8. Turn off sign AuthenRequest.
  9. Select Update.
  10. In the pop-up, select Cancel and then >.
  11. Select the Name of the configuration you just completed.
  12. Select Test Connection.
  13. If the test succeeds, select Activate.