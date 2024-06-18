Connect to ServiceNow through Access (SAML)

This guide covers how to configure ServiceNow External link icon Open external link as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

Admin access to a ServiceNow account.

a SAML identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust

​​ 1. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Access > Applications. Select Add an application > SaaS > Select. For Application, type ServiceNow and select the textbox that appears below. For the authentication protocol, select SAML. Select Add application. Fill in the following fields: Entity ID : https://<INSTANCE-NAME>.service-now.com

: Assertion Consumer Service URL : https://<INSTANCE-NAME>.service-now.com/navpage.do

: Name ID format: Email Copy the SAML Metadata endpoint. Select Save configuration. Configure Access policies for the application. Select Done.

​​ 2. Add the Multiple Provider Single Sign-On Installer Plugin to ServiceNow

In ServiceNow, select All. In the search bar, enter System Applications , and under All Available Applications select All. In the search bar, enter Integration - Multiple Provider Single Sign-On Installer . Select Install. Ensure that Install now is selected, and select Install.

​​ 3. Add and Test a SAML SSO provider in ServiceNow