Connect to ServiceNow through Access (SAML)
This guide covers how to configure ServiceNow as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.
Prerequisites
- Admin access to a ServiceNow account.
- a SAML identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust
1. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust
- In Zero Trust, go to Access > Applications.
- Select Add an application > SaaS > Select.
- For Application, type
ServiceNowand select the textbox that appears below.
- For the authentication protocol, select SAML.
- Select Add application.
- Fill in the following fields:
- Entity ID:
https://<INSTANCE-NAME>.service-now.com
- Assertion Consumer Service URL:
https://<INSTANCE-NAME>.service-now.com/navpage.do
- Name ID format: Email
- Entity ID:
- Copy the SAML Metadata endpoint.
- Select Save configuration.
- Configure Access policies for the application.
- Select Done.
2. Add the Multiple Provider Single Sign-On Installer Plugin to ServiceNow
- In ServiceNow, select All.
- In the search bar, enter
System Applications, and under All Available Applications select All.
- In the search bar, enter
Integration - Multiple Provider Single Sign-On Installer.
- Select Install.
- Ensure that Install now is selected, and select Install.
3. Add and Test a SAML SSO provider in ServiceNow
- Select All.
- In the search bar enter
Multi-Provider SSO, and select Identity Providers.
- Select New > SAML.
- In the pop-up, ensure that URL is selected.
- Paste the SAML Metadata endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust in the empty field.
- Select Import.
- (Optional) Change the Name field to a more recognizable name.
- Turn off sign AuthenRequest.
- Select Update.
- In the pop-up, select Cancel and then >.
- Select the Name of the configuration you just completed.
- Select Test Connection.
- If the test succeeds, select Activate.