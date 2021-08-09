Skip to content
Access API examples

Access users can create policies, including individual rule blocks inside of group or policy bodies. For example, this policy allows all Cloudflare email account users to reach the application with the exception of one account:

{
  "name": "allow cloudflare employees",
  "decision": "allow",
  "include": [
    {
      "email_domain": {
        "domain": "cloudflare.com"
      }
    }
  ],
  "exclude": [
    {
      "email": {
        "email": "notthisperson@cloudflare.com"
      }
    }
  ],
  "require": []
}

Example rule configurations

These are commonly used rule configurations.

Access group

Use a pre-existing Access group.

{
  "group": {
    "id": "aa0a4aab-672b-4bdb-bc33-a59f1130a11f"
  }
}
Any valid service token

The request will need to present the headers for any service token created for this account.

{
  "any_valid_service_token": {}
}
Authentication method

Allow access based on the "amr" identifier.

{
  "auth_method": {
    "auth_method": "hwk"
  }
}
Azure® Group

Allow members of an Azure Group. The ID is the group UUID (`id`) in Azure.

{
  "azureAD": {
    "id": "86773093-5feb-48dd-814b-7ccd3676ff50",
    "identity_provider_id": "ca298b82-93b5-41bf-bc2d-10493f09b761"
  }
}
Common name

The request will need to present a valid certificate with an expected common name.

{
  "common_name": {
    "common_name": "james@example.com"
  }
}
Country Code

Allow a specific country.

{
  "geo": {
    "country_code": "US"
  }
}
Email domain

Allow an entire email domain.

{
  "email_domain": {
    "domain": "cloudflare.com"
  }
}
Email

Allow a specific email address.

{
  "email": {
    "email": "james@example.com"
  }
}
Everyone

Allow anyone to log in.

{
  "everyone": {}
}
GitHub™ Organization

Allow members of a specific GitHub organization.

{
  "github-organization": {
    "name": "cloudflare",
    "identity_provider_id": "ca298b82-93b5-41bf-bc2d-10493f09b761"
  }
}
G Suite® Group

Allow members of a specific G Suite group.

{
  "gsuite": {
    "email": "admins@mycompanygsuite.com",
    "identity_provider_id": "ca298b82-93b5-41bf-bc2d-10493f09b761"
  }
}
IP range

Allow an IP range.

{
  "ip": {
    "ip": "127.0.0.1/32"
  }
}
mTLS certificate

The request will need to present a valid certificate.

{
  "certificate": {}
}
Okta® Group

Allow members of an Okta Group.

{
  "okta": {
    "name": "admins",
    "identity_provider_id": "ca298b82-93b5-41bf-bc2d-10493f09b761"
  }
}
SAML Attribute

Allow users with specific SAML attributes.

{
  "saml": {
    "attribute_name": "group",
    "attribute_value": "admins",
    "identity_provider_id": "ca298b82-93b5-41bf-bc2d-10493f09b761"
  }
}
Service token

The request will need to present the correct service token headers.

{
  "service_token": {
    "token_id": "e9808c3a-705c-4afc-a507-6e4b083ff399"
  }
}