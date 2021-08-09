Modify request property











const someHost = "example.com"

const someUrl = "https://foo.example.com/api.js"



async function handleRequest ( request ) {









const newRequestInit = {



method : "POST" ,



body : JSON . stringify ( { bar : "foo" } ) ,



redirect : "follow" ,



headers : {

"Content-Type" : "application/json" ,

} ,



cf : { apps : false } ,

}





const url = new URL ( someUrl )



url . hostname = someHost









const newRequest = new Request (

url . toString ( ) ,

new Request ( request , newRequestInit ) ,

)





newRequest . headers . set ( "X-Example" , "bar" )

newRequest . headers . set ( "Content-Type" , "application/json" )

try {

return await fetch ( newRequest )

} catch ( e ) {

return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { error : e . message } ) , { status : 500 } )

}

}



addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => {

event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) )

} )

