Supabase

Supabase External link icon Open external link is an open source Firebase alternative and a PostgreSQL database service that offers real-time functionality, database backups, and extensions. With Supabase, developers can quickly set up a PostgreSQL database and build applications.

Database Integrations

secrets

​​ Set up an integration with Supabase

To set up an integration with Supabase:

You need to have an existing Supabase database to connect to. Create a Supabase database External link icon Open external link or have an existing database to connect to Supabase and load data from External link icon Open external link . Create a countries table with the following query. You can create a table in your Supabase dashboard in two ways: Use the table editor, which allows you to set up Postgres similar to a spreadsheet.

Alternatively, use the SQL editor External link icon Open external link :

CREATE TABLE countries ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY , name VARCHAR ( 255 ) NOT NULL ) ; Insert some data in your newly created table. Run the following commands to add countries to your table:

INSERT INTO countries ( name ) VALUES ( 'United States' ) ; INSERT INTO countries ( name ) VALUES ( 'Canada' ) ; INSERT INTO countries ( name ) VALUES ( 'The Netherlands' ) ; Add the Supabase database integration to your Worker: Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages. In Overview, select your Worker. Select Settings > Integrations > Supabase. Follow the setup flow, selecting the database created in step 1. In your Worker, install the @supabase/supabase-js driver to connect to your database and start manipulating data:

npm install @supabase/supabase-js The following example shows how to make a query to your Supabase database in a Worker. The credentials needed to connect to Supabase have been automatically added as secrets to your Worker through the integration.

import { createClient } from '@supabase/supabase-js' ; export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const supabase = createClient ( env . SUPABASE_URL , env . SUPABASE_KEY ) ; const { data , error } = await supabase . from ( "countries" ) . select ( '*' ) ; if ( error ) throw error ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( data ) , { headers: { "Content-Type" : "application/json" , } , } ) ; } , } ;