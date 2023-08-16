Supabase
Supabase is an open source Firebase alternative and a PostgreSQL database service that offers real-time functionality, database backups, and extensions. With Supabase, developers can quickly set up a PostgreSQL database and build applications.Database Integrations allow you to connect to a database from your Worker by getting the right configuration from your database provider and adding it as secrets to your Worker.
Set up an integration with Supabase
To set up an integration with Supabase:
You need to have an existing Supabase database to connect to. Create a Supabase database or have an existing database to connect to Supabase and load data from.
Create a
countriestable with the following query. You can create a table in your Supabase dashboard in two ways:
CREATE TABLE countries (id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY,name VARCHAR(255) NOT NULL);
- Use the table editor, which allows you to set up Postgres similar to a spreadsheet.
- Alternatively, use the SQL editor:
Insert some data in your newly created table. Run the following commands to add countries to your table:INSERT INTO countries (name) VALUES ('United States');INSERT INTO countries (name) VALUES ('Canada');INSERT INTO countries (name) VALUES ('The Netherlands');
Add the Supabase database integration to your Worker:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- In Account Home, select Workers & Pages.
- In Overview, select your Worker.
- Select Settings > Integrations > Supabase.
- Follow the setup flow, selecting the database created in step 1.
In your Worker, install the
@supabase/supabase-jsdriver to connect to your database and start manipulating data:npm install @supabase/supabase-js
The following example shows how to make a query to your Supabase database in a Worker. The credentials needed to connect to Supabase have been automatically added as secrets to your Worker through the integration.import { createClient } from '@supabase/supabase-js';export default {async fetch(request, env) {const supabase = createClient(env.SUPABASE_URL, env.SUPABASE_KEY);const { data, error } = await supabase.from("countries").select('*');if (error) throw error;return new Response(JSON.stringify(data), {headers: {"Content-Type": "application/json",},});},};
To learn more about Supabase, refer to Supabase’s official documentation.