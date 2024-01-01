Secure your Internet traffic and SaaS apps

< View other learning paths

Provide your users and networks with a secure, performant, and flexible path to the Internet.

Modules: 11 Reading time: 85 min

​​ Concepts Learn the core concepts of using Cloudflare Zero Trust functionality to provide granular security policy for devices and networks accessing the Internet. Start module Contains 1 units What security features does Cloudflare provide? 2 min

​​ Connect networks to Cloudflare After connecting your devices to Cloudflare, you can route their traffic through your DNS, network, and HTTP policies. However, not every device can run a Zero Trust client. This module offers detail on connecting your networks to the Cloudflare … Start module Contains 1 units Choose an on-ramp 3 min