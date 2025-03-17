When to use Snippets vs Workers
This guide helps you determine when to use Snippets or Workers on Cloudflare's global network. It provides best practices, comparisons, and real-world use cases to help you choose the right product for your workload.
Cloudflare Snippets provide a fast, declarative way to modify HTTP requests and responses at the edge — without requiring a full-stack compute platform. Snippets extend Cloudflare Rules by allowing you to write JavaScript-based logic that modifies requests before they reach an origin and responses after they return from upstream.
Snippets enable you to:
- Modify headers, validate JWTs, and implement complex rewrites or redirects.
- Retry failed requests to different origins and apply custom caching strategies.
- Execute multiple Snippets sequentially, with each Snippet modifying the request or response before handing it off to the next.
Snippets are included at no additional cost in all paid plans, making them the preferred solution for lightweight edge logic.
By contrast, Cloudflare Workers provide a full-stack compute platform designed for applications requiring state, compute, and integrations with Cloudflare’s Developer Platform. Workers operate on a usage-based pricing model and include a free tier.
Snippets are ideal for fast, cost-free request and response modifications at the edge. They extend Cloudflare Rules without requiring additional infrastructure or external solutions.
- Ultra-fast traffic modifications applied directly on Cloudflare's network.
- Extend Cloudflare Rules beyond built-in actions for greater control.
- Simplify CDN migrations by replacing VCL, EdgeWorkers, or on-premise logic.
- Modify headers, cache responses, and perform redirects.
- Integrate edge logic into development workflows using JavaScript.
- Persistent state management (for example, session storage or databases).
- Compute-intensive tasks (for example, image transformations or AI inference).
- Deep integrations with Developer Platform services like Durable Objects or D1.
- Use cases requiring advanced runtime features, such as:
- Ultra-fast, edge-optimized execution, powered by Ruleset Engine and Workers runtime.
- Included at no additional cost on all paid plans.
- Granular request matching using dozens of request attributes, such as URI, user-agent, and cookies.
- Sequential execution – multiple Snippets can run on the same request, applying modifications step by step.
- Native integration with Cloudflare Rules – Snippets inherit request modifications from other products running in earlier request phases.
- JavaScript and Web APIs support, including:
- Essential Workers runtime features, such as:
- Automated deployment and versioning via Terraform.
|Feature
|Snippets
|Workers
|Execute scripts based on request attributes (for example, headers, geolocation, and cookies)
|✅
|❌
|Execute code on a specific URL route
|✅
|✅
|Modify HTTP requests/responses or serve a different response
|✅
|✅
|Add, remove, or rewrite headers dynamically
|✅
|✅
|Cache assets at the edge
|✅
|✅
|Route traffic dynamically between origin servers
|✅
|✅
|Authenticate requests, pre-sign URLs, run A/B testing
|✅
|✅
|Define logic using JavaScript and Web APIs
|✅
|✅
|Perform compute-heavy tasks (for example, AI, image transformations)
|❌
|✅
|Store persistent data (for example, KV, Durable Objects, and D1)
|❌
|✅
|Build APIs and full-stack applications
|❌
|✅
|Use TypeScript, Python, Rust, or other programming languages
|❌
|✅
|Support non-HTTP protocols
|❌
|✅
|Analyze execution logs and track performance metrics
|❌
|✅
|Deploy via command-line interface (CLI)
|❌
|✅
|Roll out gradually, roll back to previous versions
|❌
|✅
|Optimize execution with Smart Placement
|❌
|✅
Below are practical use cases demonstrating Snippets in action. You can find more templates to get started in the Examples section.
Modifies request and response headers dynamically.
Routes traffic to a maintenance page when your origin is undergoing a planned maintenance.
Performs programmatic caching at the edge to reduce origin load.
Redirects visitors based on their geographic location.
If the origin responded with
403 Forbidden error code, redirects visitor to a different page.
If the response to the original request is not
200 OK or a redirect, sends to another origin.
If the origin responds with JSON, deletes sensitive fields before returning a response to the visitor.
Adjusts Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) ↗ headers and handles preflight requests.
Replaces outdated links without having to make changes on your origin.
Defines a delay to be used when incoming requests match your rule. Useful for suspicious requests.
While Snippets and Workers have distinct capabilities, they can work together to handle complex traffic workflows.
To avoid conflicts, Snippets and Workers should operate on separate request paths rather than running on the same URL. Have them fetch their respective URLs as a subrequest within their logic, ensuring smooth execution and caching behavior.
Snippets can modify incoming requests before they reach a Worker, and Workers can read these modifications, perform additional transformations, and pass them downstream.
Result: The Snippet sets
X-Hex-Timestamp, which the Worker reads and forwards to the origin.
A Worker performs compute-heavy processing (for example, image transformation), while a Snippet serves cached results to avoid unnecessary Worker execution. This can be helpful in situations when running Workers before cache is not desirable.
Result: The transformed response (
X-Cached-In-Workers: true) is served from cache, avoiding redundant Worker execution (
X-Retrieved-From-Workers is not present). When cache expires, the Snippet fetches a fresh version.
Snippets and Workers share the same Workers runtime, meaning JavaScript code that does not rely on bindings, persistent storage, or advanced execution features can be migrated seamlessly between them.
You should consider migrating a Worker to Snippets if it:
- Only modifies headers, redirects, caching rules, or origin routing.
- Does not require bindings, persistent storage, or external integrations.
- Is a lightweight JavaScript function with simple logic.
- Needs to run an unlimited number of times for free on a Pro, Business, or Enterprise plan.
Migrating to Snippets allows you to:
- Leverage advanced request matching via the Ruleset Engine.
- Eliminate usage-based billing — Snippets are included at no cost on all paid plans.
- Simplify management by integrating traffic modifications directly into Cloudflare Rules.
You should migrate from Snippets to Workers if your logic:
- Exceeds execution time, memory, or other limits.
- Requires persistent state management, such as:
- Performs compute-intensive operations, including:
- Interacts with Cloudflare's Developer Platform.
- Requires unit testing.
- Needs deployment automation via CLI (Wrangler).
If your Snippet reaches the limits of execution time, memory, or functionality, transitioning to Workers ensures your logic can scale without restrictions.
Cloudflare Snippets provide a production-ready solution for fast, declarative edge traffic logic, bridging the gap between Cloudflare Rules and Developer Platform.
Snippets and Workers solve different problems:
- Use Snippets for fast, lightweight traffic modifications at the edge, including header rewrites, caching, redirects, origin routing, custom responses, A/B testing and authentication.
- Workers are built for advanced compute, persistent state, and full-stack applications.
