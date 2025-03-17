When to use Snippets vs Workers

This guide helps you determine when to use Snippets or Workers on Cloudflare's global network. It provides best practices, comparisons, and real-world use cases to help you choose the right product for your workload.

What are Snippets?

Cloudflare Snippets provide a fast, declarative way to modify HTTP requests and responses at the edge — without requiring a full-stack compute platform. Snippets extend Cloudflare Rules by allowing you to write JavaScript-based logic that modifies requests before they reach an origin and responses after they return from upstream.

Snippets enable you to:

Modify headers, validate JWTs, and implement complex rewrites or redirects.

Retry failed requests to different origins and apply custom caching strategies.

Execute multiple Snippets sequentially, with each Snippet modifying the request or response before handing it off to the next.

Snippets are included at no additional cost in all paid plans, making them the preferred solution for lightweight edge logic.

What are Workers?

By contrast, Cloudflare Workers provide a full-stack compute platform designed for applications requiring state, compute, and integrations with Cloudflare’s Developer Platform. Workers operate on a usage-based pricing model and include a free tier.

Choosing the right product

Snippets are ideal for fast, cost-free request and response modifications at the edge. They extend Cloudflare Rules without requiring additional infrastructure or external solutions.

When to use Snippets

Ultra-fast traffic modifications applied directly on Cloudflare's network.

Extend Cloudflare Rules beyond built-in actions for greater control.

Simplify CDN migrations by replacing VCL, EdgeWorkers, or on-premise logic.

Modify headers, cache responses, and perform redirects.

Integrate edge logic into development workflows using JavaScript.

What Snippets are not designed for

Key features

Snippets vs Workers: Feature comparison

Code examples: Common Snippets templates

Below are practical use cases demonstrating Snippets in action. You can find more templates to get started in the Examples section.

Modify HTTP headers

Modifies request and response headers dynamically.

export default { async fetch ( request ) { // Get the current timestamp const timestamp = Date . now () ; // Convert the timestamp to hexadecimal format const hexTimestamp = timestamp . toString ( 16 ) ; // Clone the request and add the custom header with HEX timestamp const modifiedRequest = new Request ( request , { headers : new Headers ( request . headers ) , } ) ; modifiedRequest . headers . set ( "X-Hex-Timestamp" , hexTimestamp ) ; // Pass the modified request to the origin const response = await fetch ( modifiedRequest ) ; // Clone the response so that it's no longer immutable const newResponse = new Response ( response . body , response ) ; // Add a custom header with a value to the response newResponse . headers . append ( "x-snippets-hello" , "Hello from Cloudflare Snippets" , ) ; // Delete headers from the response newResponse . headers . delete ( "x-header-to-delete" ) ; newResponse . headers . delete ( "x-header2-to-delete" ) ; // Adjust the value for an existing header in the response newResponse . headers . set ( "x-header-to-change" , "NewValue" ) ; // Serve modified response to the visitor return newResponse ; }, };

Serve a custom maintenance page

Routes traffic to a maintenance page when your origin is undergoing a planned maintenance.

export default { async fetch ( request ) { return new Response ( ` <!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <title>We'll Be Right Back!</title> <style> body { font-family: Arial, sans-serif; text-align: center; padding: 20px; } </style> </head> <body> <h1>We'll Be Right Back!</h1> <p>Our site is undergoing maintenance. Check back soon!</p> </body> </html> ` , { status : 503 , headers : { "Content-Type" : "text/html" } }, ) ; }, };

Custom cache

Performs programmatic caching at the edge to reduce origin load.

const CACHE_DURATION = 30 * 24 * 60 * 60 ; // 30 days export default { async fetch ( request ) { const cache = caches . default ; const cacheKey = new Request ( request . url , { method : "GET" } ) ; let response = await cache . match ( cacheKey ) ; if ( ! response ) { response = await fetch ( request ) ; response = new Response ( response . body , response ) ; response . headers . set ( "Cache-Control" , `s-maxage= ${ CACHE_DURATION } ` ) ; await cache . put ( cacheKey , response . clone ()) ; } return response ; }, };

Redirect based on country code

Redirects visitors based on their geographic location.

export default { async fetch ( request ) { const country = request . cf . country ; const redirectMap = { US : "https://example.com/us" , EU : "https://example.com/eu" , }; if ( redirectMap [ country ]) return Response . redirect ( redirectMap [ country ] , 301 ) ; return fetch ( request ) ; }, };

Redirect 403 Forbidden to a different page

If the origin responded with 403 Forbidden error code, redirects visitor to a different page.

export default { async fetch ( request ) { // Send original request to the origin const response = await fetch ( request ) ; // Check if origin responded with 403 status code if ( response . status == 403 ) { // If so, redirect to this URL const destinationURL = "https://example.com" ; // With this status code const statusCode = 301 ; // Serve redirect return Response . redirect ( destinationURL , statusCode ) ; } // Otherwise, serve origin's response else { return response ; } }, };

Retry to another origin

If the response to the original request is not 200 OK or a redirect, sends to another origin.

export default { async fetch ( request ) { // Send original request to the origin const response = await fetch ( request ) ; // If response is not 200 OK or a redirect, send to another origin if ( ! response . ok && ! response . redirected ) { // First, clone the original request to construct a new request const newRequest = new Request ( request ) ; // Add a header to identify a re-routed request at the new origin newRequest . headers . set ( "X-Rerouted" , "1" ) ; // Clone the original URL const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Send request to a different origin / hostname url . hostname = "example.com" ; // Serve response to the new request from the origin return await fetch ( url , newRequest ) ; } // If response is 200 OK or a redirect, serve it return response ; }, };

Remove fields from API response

If the origin responds with JSON, deletes sensitive fields before returning a response to the visitor.

export default { async fetch ( request ) { // Send original request to the origin const response = await fetch ( request ) ; // Check if origin responded with JSON try { // Parse API response as JSON var api_response = response . json () ; // Specify the fields you want to delete. For example, to delete "botManagement" array from parsed JSON: delete api_response . botManagement ; // Serve modified API response return Response . json ( api_response ) ; } catch ( err ) { // On failure, serve unmodified origin's response return response ; } }, };

Set CORS headers

Adjusts Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) ↗ headers and handles preflight requests.

// Define CORS headers const corsHeaders = { "Access-Control-Allow-Origin" : "*" , // Replace * with your allowed origin(s) "Access-Control-Allow-Methods" : "GET, POST, PUT, DELETE, OPTIONS" , // Adjust allowed methods as needed "Access-Control-Allow-Headers" : "Content-Type, Authorization" , // Adjust allowed headers as needed "Access-Control-Max-Age" : "86400" , // Adjust max age (in seconds) as needed }; export default { async fetch ( request ) { // Make a copy of the request to modify its headers const modifiedRequest = new Request ( request ) ; // Handle preflight requests (OPTIONS) if ( request . method === "OPTIONS" ) { return new Response ( null , { headers : { ... corsHeaders , }, status : 200 , // Respond with OK status for preflight requests } ) ; } // Pass the modified request through to the origin const response = await fetch ( modifiedRequest ) ; // Make a copy of the response to modify its headers const modifiedResponse = new Response ( response . body , response ) ; // Set CORS headers on the response Object . keys ( corsHeaders ) . forEach ( ( header ) => { modifiedResponse . headers . set ( header , corsHeaders [ header ]) ; } ) ; return modifiedResponse ; }, };

Replaces outdated links without having to make changes on your origin.

export default { async fetch ( request ) { // Define the old hostname here. const OLD_URL = "oldsite.com" ; // Then add your new hostname that should replace the old one. const NEW_URL = "newsite.com" ; class AttributeRewriter { constructor ( attributeName ) { this . attributeName = attributeName ; } element ( element ) { const attribute = element . getAttribute ( this . attributeName ) ; if ( attribute ) { element . setAttribute ( this . attributeName , attribute . replace ( OLD_URL , NEW_URL ) , ) ; } } } const rewriter = new HTMLRewriter () . on ( "a" , new AttributeRewriter ( "href" )) . on ( "img" , new AttributeRewriter ( "src" )) ; const res = await fetch ( request ) ; const contentType = res . headers . get ( "Content-Type" ) ; // If the response is HTML, it can be transformed with // HTMLRewriter -- otherwise, it should pass through if ( contentType . startsWith ( "text/html" )) { return rewriter . transform ( res ) ; } else { return res ; } }, };

Slow down requests

Defines a delay to be used when incoming requests match your rule. Useful for suspicious requests.

export default { async fetch ( request ) { // Define delay const delay_in_seconds = 5 ; // Introduce a delay await new Promise ( ( resolve ) => setTimeout ( resolve , delay_in_seconds * 1000 ) , ) ; // Set delay in milliseconds // Pass the request to the origin const response = await fetch ( request ) ; return response ; }, };

Using Snippets and Workers together

While Snippets and Workers have distinct capabilities, they can work together to handle complex traffic workflows.

To avoid conflicts, Snippets and Workers should operate on separate request paths rather than running on the same URL. Have them fetch their respective URLs as a subrequest within their logic, ensuring smooth execution and caching behavior.

Example 1: Passing data between Snippets and Workers

Snippets can modify incoming requests before they reach a Worker, and Workers can read these modifications, perform additional transformations, and pass them downstream.

Snippet: Add a custom header

export default { async fetch ( request ) { // Get the current timestamp const timestamp = Date . now () ; const hexTimestamp = timestamp . toString ( 16 ) ; // Clone request and add a custom header const modifiedRequest = new Request ( request , { headers : new Headers ( request . headers ) , } ) ; modifiedRequest . headers . set ( "X-Hex-Timestamp" , hexTimestamp ) ; console . log ( `X-Hex-Timestamp: ${ hexTimestamp } ` ) ; // Pass modified request to origin return fetch ( modifiedRequest ) ; }, };

Worker: Read a header and add it to the response

export default { async fetch ( request ) { const response = await fetch ( "https://{snippets_url}" , request ) ; // Ensure {snippets_url} points to the endpoint modified by Snippets const newResponse = new Response ( response . body , response ) ; let hexTimestamp = request . headers . get ( "X-Hex-Timestamp" ) || "null" ; console . log ( hexTimestamp ) ; newResponse . headers . set ( "X-Hex-Timestamp" , hexTimestamp ) ; return newResponse ; }, };

Result: The Snippet sets X-Hex-Timestamp , which the Worker reads and forwards to the origin.

Example 2: Caching Worker responses using Snippets

A Worker performs compute-heavy processing (for example, image transformation), while a Snippet serves cached results to avoid unnecessary Worker execution. This can be helpful in situations when running Workers before cache is not desirable.

Worker: Transform and cache responses

export default { async fetch ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; url . hostname = "origin.example.com" ; // Ensure this hostname points to the origin where the resource is hosted const newRequest = new Request ( url , request ) ; const customKey = `https:// ${ url . hostname }${ url . pathname } ` ; // This custom cache key should be the same in both Worker and Snippet configuration for cache to work // Fetch and modify response const response = await fetch ( newRequest ) ; const newResponse = new Response ( response . body , response ) ; // Cache the transformed response const cache = caches . default ; const cachedResponse = newResponse . clone () ; cachedResponse . headers . set ( "X-Cached-In-Workers" , "true" ) ; await cache . put ( customKey , cachedResponse ) ; newResponse . headers . set ( "X-Retrieved-From-Workers" , "true" ) ; return newResponse ; }, };

Snippet: Serve cached responses or forward to Worker

export default { async fetch ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; url . hostname = "origin.example.com" ; // Ensure this hostname points to the origin where the resource is hosted const cacheKey = `https:// ${ url . hostname }${ url . pathname } ` ; // This custom cache key should be the same in both Worker and Snippet configuration for cache to work // Access cache const cache = caches . default ; let response = await cache . match ( cacheKey ) ; if ( ! response ) { console . log ( `Cache miss for: ${ cacheKey } . Fetching from Worker...` ) ; url . hostname = "worker.example.com" ; // Ensure this hostname points to the Workers route response = await fetch ( new Request ( url , request )) ; // Cache the response for future use response = new Response ( response . body , response ) ; response . headers . set ( "Cache-Control" , `s-maxage=3600` ) ; response . headers . set ( "x-snippets-cache" , "stored" ) ; } else { console . log ( `Cache hit for: ${ cacheKey } ` ) ; response = new Response ( response . body , response ) ; response . headers . set ( "x-snippets-cache" , "hit" ) ; } return response ; }, };

Result: The transformed response ( X-Cached-In-Workers: true ) is served from cache, avoiding redundant Worker execution ( X-Retrieved-From-Workers is not present). When cache expires, the Snippet fetches a fresh version.

Migration between Snippets and Workers

Snippets and Workers share the same Workers runtime, meaning JavaScript code that does not rely on bindings, persistent storage, or advanced execution features can be migrated seamlessly between them.

When to migrate workloads to Snippets

You should consider migrating a Worker to Snippets if it:

Only modifies headers, redirects, caching rules, or origin routing.

Does not require bindings, persistent storage, or external integrations.

Is a lightweight JavaScript function with simple logic.

Needs to run an unlimited number of times for free on a Pro, Business, or Enterprise plan.

Migrating to Snippets allows you to:

Leverage advanced request matching via the Ruleset Engine.

Eliminate usage-based billing — Snippets are included at no cost on all paid plans.

Simplify management by integrating traffic modifications directly into Cloudflare Rules.

When to migrate workloads to Workers

You should migrate from Snippets to Workers if your logic:

If your Snippet reaches the limits of execution time, memory, or functionality, transitioning to Workers ensures your logic can scale without restrictions.

Conclusion

Cloudflare Snippets provide a production-ready solution for fast, declarative edge traffic logic, bridging the gap between Cloudflare Rules and Developer Platform.

Snippets and Workers solve different problems: