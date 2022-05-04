Managed Transforms
Managed Transforms allow you to perform common adjustments to HTTP request and response headers with the click of a button. The available adjustments include:
- Add bot protection request headers
- Add visitor location request headers
- Remove visitor IP headers
- Add security response headers
- Remove “X-Powered-By” response headers
For a complete list, refer to Available Managed Transforms .
When you enable a Managed Transform, Cloudflare internally deploys one or more Transform Rules to handle the common configuration you selected. These generated rules will not count against the maximum number of Transform Rules available in your Cloudflare plan.
Next steps
For dashboard and API instructions, refer to Configure Managed Transforms .