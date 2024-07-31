A/B testing with same-URL direct access
Set up an A/B test by controlling what response is served based on cookies.
This version passes through requests for
/test/* and
/control/* URI paths to the origin server, bypassing random assignment.
const NAME = "myExampleABTest";
export default { async fetch(request) { // Clone the original URL const url = new URL(request.url);
// Enable Passthrough to allow direct access to control and test routes. if (url.pathname.startsWith("/control") || url.pathname.startsWith("/test")) return fetch(request);
// Determine which group this requester is in. const cookie = request.headers.get("cookie");
if (cookie && cookie.includes(`${NAME}=control`)) { url.pathname = "/control" + url.pathname; } else if (cookie && cookie.includes(`${NAME}=test`)) { url.pathname = "/test" + url.pathname; } else { // If there is no cookie, this is a new client. Choose a group and set the cookie. const group = Math.random() < 0.5 ? "test" : "control"; // 50/50 split if (group === "control") { url.pathname = "/control" + url.pathname; } else { url.pathname = "/test" + url.pathname; } // Reconstruct response to avoid immutability let response = await fetch(url); response = new Response(response.body, response); // Set cookie to enable persistent A/B sessions. response.headers.append("Set-Cookie", `${NAME}=${group}; path=/`); return response; } return fetch(url); },
};